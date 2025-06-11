Manuel Flores faces Jorge Chavez in Indio, CA in July

The bout between Manuel Flores and Jorge Chavez headlines Golden Boy Fight Night on July 24 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Once-beaten Flores (20-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA aims for his sixth straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Walter Santibanes in mid-2023. In his previous outing in March atop the previous Golden Boy Fight Night, the 26-year-old southpaw stopped Jorge Leyva in the fourth round.

“This is my home, my people, and my moment,” Manuel Flores said. “Every round, every punch, every second – I fight for them. July 24th, I’m not just fighting an opponent – I’m defending my honor and representing my roots.”

Unbeaten Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico also makes his second ring appearance of the year. The San Diego, CA-based 25-year-old last fought in April on the Fundora vs Badillo undercard, defeating Brandon Douglas by unanimous decision.

“I’m excited to headline this card and can’t wait to perform in front of all my Southern California fans on July 24th,” Jorge Chavez said. “Fantasy Springs is close to my hometown of San Diego, so I’m expecting the support to show up on fight night.”

“Manny Flores is a good fighter and this is the type of challenge I have wanted. I know I will rise to the occasion and have an incredible performance, because winning this fight will take me to another level. I want to thank my coach Hector, my manager Abraham Perez and my team for believing in me.”

The bouts featured on the Flores vs Chavez undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.