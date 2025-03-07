Photos: Manuel Flores drops & stops Jorge Leyva in fourth round

Manuel Flores dropped Jorge Leyva twice en route to a stoppage victory on March 6. The pair squared off in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA.

Flores (20-1, 16 KOs), from Rancho Mirage, CA, sent Mexico’s Leyva (18-4, 13 KOs) to the canvas in the third and fourth rounds. The bantamweight bout was halted by the referee at 55 seconds into the fourth round when Leyva couldn’t get back on his feet.

“I feel good. I feel amazing. It’s just a blessing to showcase my skills in front of my hometown,” said Coachella-based southpaw Flores. “What I believe is next for me is to face someone in the top ranks, maybe within the top 10. I want to get myself within the rankings and work my way to a belt.”

Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jorge Leyva vs Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jorge Leyva vs Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ray Corona and Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

In the co-main event, Grant Flores (9-0, 7 KOs) of Thermal, CA stopped LaQuan Evans (5-4, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA at super welterweight. The official time was 1:18 of the second round.

Among other Flores vs Leyva results, Ruslan Abdullaev (1-0, 1 KO) from Uzbekistan successfully debuted in pro boxing at welterweight, scoring a second-round knockout against Mexico’s Jose Alvarado (3-20-1, 2 KOs). Federico Pacheco Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) defeated fellow LA heavyweight Arnulfo Cazares (2-5, 2 KOs) via sixth-round stoppage.

Jonathan Canas (7-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana scored a unanimous decision against Jesus Ramon Perez (14-20-1, 8 KOs) from Mexico at lightweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.

In the event opener, Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (6-0, 2 KOs) from Mongolia defeated Mexico’s Mario Hernandez (12-6-1, 4 KOs) by majority decision. After six rounds at bantamweight, the scores were 57-57, 59-55, and 59-55.