Photos: Gabriela Fundora stops Marilyn Badillo in seventh round to retain title

Gabriela Fundora claimed a dominant win over Marilyn Badillo on Saturday, April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. Battling it out in the main event, the Coachella Valley-based unbeaten champion forced her opponent from Mexico to take a knee with a series of big punches.

As the latter got back up on her feet, referee Rudy Barragan opened an eight-count. However, he waved the fight off, as the challenger no longer wanted to continue. The official time of stoppage was 1:44 into the seventh round.

With the victory by TKO, 23-year-old southpaw Fundora of West Palm Beach, Florida, improved to 16-0, 8 KOs and made the first successful defense of her undisputed flyweight title. 25-year-old Badillo, who challenged for the major title in her first fight outside her home country, suffered her first career defeat and dropped to 19-1-1, 3 KOs.

“I knew the stoppage was going to come – it was just about how I wanted to set it up,” Gabriela Fundora said. “We train really hard, and I’m more mature now; with age comes maturity. In the first round, I was able to adjust to her style and get used to her ducking her head. In the final round, I was like a train – I stayed on her and stayed consistent”

“I wasn’t surprised that she didn’t want any more after the knockdown. This is why I trained so hard. I’m going to go back to the team, and we’ll see what’s next – whether I go down or up in weight – but I’m ready to collect more belts in other divisions!”

Golden Boy ring girls Amber Juliana and Viviana Borroel, and ring announcer Joe A. Martinez during the Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Marilyn Badillo during her bout against Gabriela Fundora at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora in the ring during her bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora throws a jab during her bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Marilyn Badillo throws a punch during her bout against Gabriela Fundora at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora dominates Marilyn Badillo during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora throws a punch during her bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora knocks down Marilyn Badillo during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora during her bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora with her championship belts celebrating victory over Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

In Fundora vs Badillo undercard bouts

In the co-main event, Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez defeated Charles Conwell by split decision. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 115-113. Perez recorded his eighth straight victory and improved to 33-4, 26 KOs. Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio picked up his first defeat and dropped to 22-1, 16 KOs.

Among other Fundora vs Badillo results, Tristan Kalkreuth (15-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX defeated former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (23-8, 20 KOs) of the Dominican Republic by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at heavyweight, the scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93.

Uzbekistan-born Kazakh Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Jino Rodrigo (13-5-2, 11 KOs) of the Philippines by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown in the fourth round along the way. After eight rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 80-71 across the board.

In the main card opener, Joel Iriarte (7-0, 7 KOs) of Bakersfield, CA dropped Marcos Leonardo Jimenez (25-12, 17 KOs) with a big left hook and took the victory by TKO at 1:44 into the opening round. While the referee was giving an eight-count, the latter’s corner called it a day to save their fighter from further punishment.

Charles Conwell punches Jorge Garcia Perez during their boxing bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jorge Garcia Perez lands a body shot during his bout against Charles Conwell at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Referee Thomas Taylor raises Jorge Garcia Perez’s hand after his victory over Charles Conwell at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Felix Valera punches Tristan Kalkreuth during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Tristan Kalkreuth delivers an uppercut during his bout against Felix Valera at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Referee David Solivan raises Tristan Kalkreuth’s hand after his victory over Felix Valera at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ruslan Abdullaev punches Jino Rodrigo during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ruslan Abdullaev after his victory over Jino Rodrigo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Joel Iriarte delivers a body shot during his bout against Marcos Leonardo Jimenez at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Joel Iriarte during his bout against Marcos Leonardo Jimenez at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

In Fundora vs Badillo prelims

Atop the Fundora vs Badillo prelims, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) defeated Brandon Douglas (13-2, 11 KOs) of Salt Lake City by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. The eight-round bout ended with three scores of 80-71.

Among other matchups, Joshua Edwards (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, TX made his successful pro boxing debut, stopping Larry Gonzalez (0-1-1) of Fresno, CA in the second round at heavyweight. The time was 1:51 into the round.

Samuel Castellanos (2-0, 1 KO) of Hollister, CA eliminated Marc Misiura (3-8-1, 1 KO) of Scranton, PA in one round at super lightweight. The fight was stopped before the start of the second round by the latter’s corner.

Former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-2, 17 KOs) of Ukraine returned to winning ways, defeating Anthony Hollaway (9-8-3, 7 KOs) of Peoria, IL by TKO. The time was 1:37 into the third round. On his way to victory, Gvozdyk dropped Hollaway twice.

Jorge Chavez punches Brandon Douglas during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Joshua Edwards punches Larry Gonzales during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Samuel Castellanos punches Marc Misiura during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oleksandr Gvozdyk punches Anthony Hollaway during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Dalis Kaleiopu punches Jesus Ramon Perez during their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, April 19, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Kicking off the action, Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (7-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Mexico’s Jesus Ramon Perez (14-21-1, 8 KOs) with a big right hand in the first round. The time was 2:23 into the round.