Manny Pacquiao launches new boxing promotional company in the U.S.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions set for kickoff in the U.S. in 2026

By Parviz Iskenderov
Manny Pacquiao during his boxing bout against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas
Manny Pacquiao during his bout against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Filipino boxing Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao launches a new boxing promotional company in the United States, “Manny Pacquiao Promotions” (MPP).

“It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the U.S.,” Pacquiao said. “Some of my most unforgettable moments happened inside American rings. Now, I want to help create those same moments for today’s fighters. Through talent-stacked events and an elite platform, we’ll showcase the rising stars and seasoned warriors ready to capture the world’s attention.”

The MPP website currently lists the upcoming events in the Philippines, with the U.S. schedule expected to be added shortly, kicking off in 2026.

The MPP leadership team includes Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s longtime adviser, as President; Hollywood executive Tony Cohen as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President; and Brendan Gibbons as Lead Matchmaker.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, Cohen is also “spearheading the development of a new independent Pay-Per-View (PPV) platform to revolutionize the way combat sports content is delivered to global audiences.”

It is also stated that, “MPP is actively signing rising stars and established champions, with a mission to build the most exciting, competitive, and globally recognized roster in combat sports.”

Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), the eight-division world champion, returned to the ring in August to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The bout, ruled a draw, marked the 46-year-old’s first outing in almost four years.

In addition to Pacquiao, the list of fighters featured on the MPP website includes Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, Eumir Marcial, Mark Magsayo, and Jerwin Ancajas.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

