Live results: Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Kamil Gardzielik in Newark, NJ

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Kamil Gardzielik live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 21. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The WBO Global, US WBC, and USBA titles are on the line.

Mielnicki Jr (20-1-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, NJ makes his second ring appearance at 160 lbs, after fighting Connor Coyle to a majority draw in February. Poland’s unbeaten Gardzielik (19-0, 4 KOs) makes his U.S. and international debut.

In the co-feature, Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY goes up against Lorenzo Simpson (15-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD. The contest features former sparring partners, who look to square their difference inside the ring. The matchup is also scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

On the Mielnicki vs Gardzielik undercard, Damian Knyba (15-0, 9 KOs) and Marcin Siwy (25-0-1, 12 KOs) square off in an all-Polish 10-round showdown at heavyweight. Plus, Brandun Lee (29-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, CA and Argentina’s Elias Damian Araujo (22-5, 9 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Kamil Gardzielik during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

