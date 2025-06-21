Live results: Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Kamil Gardzielik in Newark, NJ

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Kamil Gardzielik live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 21. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The WBO Global, US WBC, and USBA titles are on the line.
Mielnicki Jr (20-1-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, NJ makes his second ring appearance at 160 lbs, after fighting Connor Coyle to a majority draw in February. Poland’s unbeaten Gardzielik (19-0, 4 KOs) makes his U.S. and international debut.
In the co-feature, Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY goes up against Lorenzo Simpson (15-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD. The contest features former sparring partners, who look to square their difference inside the ring. The matchup is also scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.
On the Mielnicki vs Gardzielik undercard, Damian Knyba (15-0, 9 KOs) and Marcin Siwy (25-0-1, 12 KOs) square off in an all-Polish 10-round showdown at heavyweight. Plus, Brandun Lee (29-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, CA and Argentina’s Elias Damian Araujo (22-5, 9 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.
Mielnicki vs Gardzielik airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.
Mielnicki vs Gardzielik live blog
Who wins Mielnicki vs Gardzielik
What’s your prediction for Mielnicki vs Gardzielik – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below.
Mielnicki vs Gardzielik: How to watch & start time
Mielnicki vs Gardzielik results
Get Mielnicki vs Gardzielik full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Kamil Gardzielik
- Jahi Tucker vs. Lorenzo Simpson
- Damian Knyba vs. Marcin Siwy
- Brandun Lee vs. Elias Damian Araujo
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez
- Norman Neely vs. James Willis
- Arjan Iseni vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr.
- Muadh Abdus-Salaam vs. Roberto Cantos
- Kahshad Elliott vs. Titus Ashe
- Jamar Talley vs. Kurt Fleming (non-televised)
- Lisandra Contreras vs. Montana Weems (swing bout)