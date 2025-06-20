Photos: Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Kamil Gardzielik on weight for 160-pound bout in Newark

Following the press conference, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Kamil Gardzielik successfully weighed in for their 160-pound bout. The two fighters square off in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 21.
Mielnicki Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, NJ came in at 159.5 lbs. Gardzielik (19-0, 4 KOs) of Poland showed the same for his U.S. and international debut.
Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY and Lorenzo Simpson (15-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD tipped the scales at 160 lbs and 159.5 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-feature.
Additionally, Damian Knyba (15-0, 9 KOs) registered 254.5 lbs for his bout against fellow Polish fighter Marcin Siwy (25-0-1, 12 KOs), who was 244 lbs.
Check out the current Mielnicki vs Gardzielik lineup and weights below.
The Mielnicki vs Gardzielik weights are as follows:
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. (159.5 lbs) vs. Kamil Gardzielik (159.5 lbs)
- Jahi Tucker (160 lbs) vs. Lorenzo Simpson (159.5 lbs)
- Damian Knyba (254.5 lbs) vs. Marcin Siwy (244 lbs)
- Brandun Lee (143 lbs) vs. Elias Damian Araujo (142 lbs)
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (154 lbs) vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez (154 lbs)
- Norman Neely (249.5 lbs) vs. James Willis (262.5 lbs)
- Arjan Iseni (175 lbs) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (175 lbs)
- Muadh Abdus-Salaam (144 lbs) vs. Roberto Cantos (145.5 lbs)
- Kahshad Elliott (154 lbs) vs. Titus Ashe (153 lbs)
- Jamar Talley (197.5 lbs) vs. Kurt Fleming (204.5 lbs)
- Lisandra Contreras (121 lbs) vs. Montana Weems (122 lbs)