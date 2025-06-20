Photos: Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Kamil Gardzielik on weight for 160-pound bout in Newark

Following the press conference, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Kamil Gardzielik successfully weighed in for their 160-pound bout. The two fighters square off in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 21.

Mielnicki Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, NJ came in at 159.5 lbs. Gardzielik (19-0, 4 KOs) of Poland showed the same for his U.S. and international debut.

Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY and Lorenzo Simpson (15-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD tipped the scales at 160 lbs and 159.5 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-feature.

Additionally, Damian Knyba (15-0, 9 KOs) registered 254.5 lbs for his bout against fellow Polish fighter Marcin Siwy (25-0-1, 12 KOs), who was 244 lbs.

Check out the current Mielnicki vs Gardzielik lineup and weights below.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Kamil Gardzielik come face-to-face during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Kamil Gardzielik during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker and Lorenzo Simpson come face-to-face during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker and Lorenzo Simpson during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Damian Knyba and Marcin Siwy come face-to-face during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Damian Knyba and Marcin Siwy during the weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Mielnicki vs Gardzielik weights are as follows: