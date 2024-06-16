Liam Paro claims world title by decision against Subriel Matias

Australia has a new world champion, as Liam Paro came out victorious over Subriel Matias on June 15. The pair squared off in the main event live from Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Paro defeated Matias by unanimous decision with the scores 115-112, 115-112 and 116-111.

On his way to victory, in the seventh round the Australian was deducted a point for hitting at the back of the head. A few of the fans, as well as the broadcast team sounded surprised, to say the least, by referee Luis Pabon’s action.

With the win by UD, Liam Paro of Mackay, Queensland became a new IBF super lightweight champion. The Brisbane-based 28-year-old southpaw improved to 25-0, 15 KOs and remained undefeated.

Subriel Matias didn’t succeed in the second defense of his belt. Fajardo, Puerto Rico’s 32-year-old, who prior to the fight said he was going to make his opponent “suffer”, dropped to 20-2, 20 KOs.

The 10-round co-main event featured Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (6-0, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico up against Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-5, 23 KOs) of Mexico. The local flyweight came out on top by unanimous decision with the scores 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92. With the victory, he retained his WBC Continental Americas belt and landed a vacant WBO Intercontinental strap.

Among other Matias vs Paro results, Alfredo Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic upset Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. With the scores 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92, he landed the WBO NABO belt.

As well, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (7-0, 2 KOs) secured the WBA Continental Americas strap by unanimous decision against Mexican southpaw Diana Tapia Castro (7-2, 2 KOs). After 10 rounds at welterweight, the scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Kicking off the action, William Ortiz-Rivera (6-0, 4 KOs) defeated Carlos Mitzael Jimenez Vazquez (6-3, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After six rounds of an all-Puerto Rican battle, the scores were 60-52, 60-52 and 59-53.