Matias vs Paro results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro live results from Manati, Puerto Rico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Subriel Matias faces Liam Paro live from Manati, Puerto Rico
Subriel Matias and Liam Paro go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu "Bincito" in Manati, Puerto Rico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Subriel Matias and Liam Paro battle it out in the main event live from Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday, June 15. The contest pits the local IBF super lightweight champion against the undefeated challenger of Australia. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Making the second defense of his title, Puerto Rico’s 32-year-old Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) targets a dominant victory. 28-year-old Australian southpaw Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) is confident in his victory and looks to spoil the show.

The co-main event features Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (5-0, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico up against Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at flyweight. Figueroa’s WBC Continental Americas belt and a vacant WBO Intercontinental strap are on the line.

Among Matias vs Paro undercard bouts, Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) of Mexico and Alfredo Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meet in a 10-rounder for the WBO NABO super lightweight title. As well, local Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (6-0, 2 KOs) and Mexican southpaw Diana Tapia Castro (7-1, 2 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental Americas welterweight title.

Plus, William Ortiz-Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) and Carlos Mitzael Jimenez Vazquez (6-2, 3 KOs) square off in an all-Puerto Rican six-rounder at super lightweight. The lineup can be found below.

Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro live stream

Boxing fans can stream Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, June 16. The start time is scheduled 12:30 am BST and 9:30 am AEST, respectively.

Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro results

Stay tuned for Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro live results.

  • Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF title
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweight – Figueroa’s WBC Continental Americas title, vacant WBO Intercontinental title
  • Angel Fierro vs. Alfredo Santiago, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBO NABO title
  • Stephanie Pineiro Aquino vs. Diana Tapia Castro, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental Americas title
  • William Ortiz-Rivera vs. Carlos Mitzael Jimenez Vazquez, 6 rounds, super lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

