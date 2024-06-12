Subriel Matias looks to make Liam Paro ‘suffer’, targets 140-pound title unification

Subriel Matias faces Liam Paro at Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday, June 15. Going through the ropes in front of his home crowd, the local favorite puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line. The 12-round bout serves as the main event live on DAZN.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) makes the second defense of his belt. The undefeated 32-year-old native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico looks to dominate the unbeaten Australian 28-year-old southpaw, Paro (24-0, 15 KOs). The latter is also confident in his victory.

“During camp I feel like an animal trapped in a cage,” Subriel Matias said. “The confinement, the day-to-day nuisances, being away from my family. This creates a monster that grows inside me during camp. I leave camp as an animal, in search of my prey, and this time, that’s Liam Paro.”

“There is no-one in the 140 lbs division that can beat me. It might sound arrogant, but I’ll show you. I trust myself and what I do, and that’s makes me dangerous. My mind is my weapon.”

“As far as I know, he’s been knocked down a couple of times. I don’t want to knock him down, I want him to suffer and leave a strong message to the division. I know Liam is strong, he’s brave, he has good technique. But he also has a big mouth.”

“I’m preparing myself to take damage, and to inflict damage. They want to take away the beans from my family, and we can’t allow that. We’ve put in a lot of effort to be here, and I cannot lose everything in one day. That’s why I have to make these sacrifices.”

Subriel Matias: I see myself unified in the division

Matias also said he was looking to unify the belts at super lightweight. Teofimo Lopez of Brooklyn is a WBO champion. Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is a WBA titleholder. Bay Area’s Devin Haney holds the WBC strap.

“I’m the best in the division at 140 lbs,” Matias said. “There is no second, third or fourth. I’m everything. I’m one, two three and four. I’m scared, but it’s a fear that I enjoy. I just hope that nerves don’t betray me so I can do what I’ve been doing all these years, satisfy my crowd.”

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid. I’ve always said that I see myself unified in the division. Many say I am crazy, but I like it, one day they will open their eyes and I will be unified champion. They will have to give it to me.”

In the co-feature, Mexico’s super lightweight Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) goes up against former title challenger Alfredo Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO NABO title at stake.

Among other Matias vs Paro undercard bouts, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (5-0, 2 KOs) and Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs) of Mexico go head to head in a 10-rounder at flyweight. Figueroa puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line. Plus, a vacant WBO Intercontinental belt is up for grabs.

As well, Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (6-0, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Diana Tapia Castro (7-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico meet in a 10-rounder at welterweight. In addition, William Ortiz-Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) and Carlos Mitzael Jimenez Vazquez (6-2, 3 KOs) square off in an all-Puerto Rican six-round clash at super lightweight.