Live results: Cristobal Lorente beats Nathaniel Collins in rematch – Video

Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente in a rematch on Friday, April 17 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The contest headlines a Queensberry card titled Score 2 Settle.

Collins (17-0-1, 8 KOs) and Lorente (20-0-3, 8 KOs) run it back following their first fight last October, which ended in a split draw. Their second encounter is scheduled for 12 rounds, serving as a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.

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On the Collins vs. Lorente 2 undercard, Aston Brown (9-0, 4 KOs) and Sam Gilley (18-2-1, 9 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA International middleweight title.

Royston Barney-Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) and Conor McIntosh (10-2, 1 KO) battle for the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles.

A super welterweight matchup pits John Joe Carrigan (2-0, 2 KOs) against Harley Hodgetts (5-6).

Dylan Arbuckle (9-0, 3 KOs) and Nico Leivars (7-0-1, 1 KO) square off for the vacant British super bantamweight title.

Collins vs Lorente 2 results

Main card

Cristobal Lorente def. Nathaniel Collins by split decision (115-112, 115-112, 111-116)

Sam Gilley def. Aston Brown by TKO (R5, 1:35)

Royston Barney-Smith def. Conor McIntosh by TKO (R2, 2:29)

John Joe Carrigan def. Harley Hodgetts by KO (R1, 0:54)

Dylan Arbuckle def. Nico Leivars by RTD (R4, 3:00)

Prelims

Lateef Bayo Alabi def. Marcus Sutherland by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 79-74)

Machlan Arthur def. Donnie MacInnes by TKO (R1, 1:53)

John Thomson def. Kasey Bradnum by TKO (R3, 2:44)

Alex Arthur Jr def. Owen Kirk by KO (R1, 1:01)

Drew Limond def. Ryan Frost by points (40-37)

Post-lims

Stephen Newns def. Tariq Davis by TKO (R3, 2:27)

Reese Lynch def. Matthew King by TKO (R3, 2:12)

Collins vs Lorente 2 live blog April 17, 2026 5:35 PM EDT Cristobal Lorente defeats Nathaniel Collins by decision in rematch Cristobal Lorente (21-0-3, 8 KOs) defeats Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) by split decision (115-112, 115-112, 111-116) to win their rematch and the WBC featherweight title final eliminator. Cristobal Lorente after his split decision victory over Nathaniel Collins in their WBC featherweight title final eliminator at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry April 17, 2026 4:27 PM EDT Sam Gilley stops Aston Brown to claim WBA International title Sam Gilley (19-2-1, 10 KOs) defeats Aston Brown (9-1, 4 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to win the vacant WBA International middleweight title. Sam Gilley after his victory over Aston Brown to win the vacant WBA International middleweight title at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry April 17, 2026 3:37 PM EDT Royston Barney-Smith stops Conor McIntosh to win British and Commonwealth titles Royston Barney-Smith (16-0, 8 KOs) defeats Conor McIntosh (10-3, 1 KO) by second-round TKO to win the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles. Royston Barney-Smith after his victory over Conor McIntosh to win the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry April 17, 2026 3:36 PM EDT John Joe Carrigan knocks out Harley Hodgetts in first round John Joe Carrigan (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Harley Hodgetts (5-7) by first-round KO at super welterweight. John Joe Carrigan after his knockout victory over Harley Hodgetts at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry April 17, 2026 3:34 PM EDT Dylan Arbuckle stops Nico Leivars to become British champion Dylan Arbuckle (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Nico Leivars (7-1-1, 1 KO) by fourth-round RTD to claim the vacant British super bantamweight title. Dylan Arbuckle after his victory over Nico Leivars at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry April 17, 2026 7:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Collins vs. Lorente 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.



The prelims begin at 11:45 a.m. ET and 4:45 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.