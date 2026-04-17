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Live results: Cristobal Lorente beats Nathaniel Collins in rematch – Video

Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente square off in a rematch, live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente in a rematch on Friday, April 17 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The contest headlines a Queensberry card titled Score 2 Settle.

Collins (17-0-1, 8 KOs) and Lorente (20-0-3, 8 KOs) run it back following their first fight last October, which ended in a split draw. Their second encounter is scheduled for 12 rounds, serving as a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.

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On the Collins vs. Lorente 2 undercard, Aston Brown (9-0, 4 KOs) and Sam Gilley (18-2-1, 9 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA International middleweight title.

Royston Barney-Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) and Conor McIntosh (10-2, 1 KO) battle for the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles.

A super welterweight matchup pits John Joe Carrigan (2-0, 2 KOs) against Harley Hodgetts (5-6).

Dylan Arbuckle (9-0, 3 KOs) and Nico Leivars (7-0-1, 1 KO) square off for the vacant British super bantamweight title.

Collins vs Lorente 2 results

Main card

  • Cristobal Lorente def. Nathaniel Collins by split decision (115-112, 115-112, 111-116)
  • Sam Gilley def. Aston Brown by TKO (R5, 1:35)
  • Royston Barney-Smith def. Conor McIntosh by TKO (R2, 2:29)
  • John Joe Carrigan def. Harley Hodgetts by KO (R1, 0:54)
  • Dylan Arbuckle def. Nico Leivars by RTD (R4, 3:00)

Prelims

  • Lateef Bayo Alabi def. Marcus Sutherland by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 79-74)
  • Machlan Arthur def. Donnie MacInnes by TKO (R1, 1:53)
  • John Thomson def. Kasey Bradnum by TKO (R3, 2:44)
  • Alex Arthur Jr def. Owen Kirk by KO (R1, 1:01)
  • Drew Limond def. Ryan Frost by points (40-37)

Post-lims

  • Stephen Newns def. Tariq Davis by TKO (R3, 2:27)
  • Reese Lynch def. Matthew King by TKO (R3, 2:12)

Collins vs Lorente 2 live blog

Cristobal Lorente defeats Nathaniel Collins by decision in rematch

Cristobal Lorente (21-0-3, 8 KOs) defeats Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) by split decision (115-112, 115-112, 111-116) to win their rematch and the WBC featherweight title final eliminator.

Cristobal Lorente celebrates after defeating Nathaniel Collins in their featherweight rematch
Cristobal Lorente after his split decision victory over Nathaniel Collins in their WBC featherweight title final eliminator at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Sam Gilley stops Aston Brown to claim WBA International title

Sam Gilley (19-2-1, 10 KOs) defeats Aston Brown (9-1, 4 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to win the vacant WBA International middleweight title.

Sam Gilley celebrating in the ring with his championship belt after stopping Aston Brown in their title fight
Sam Gilley after his victory over Aston Brown to win the vacant WBA International middleweight title at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Royston Barney-Smith stops Conor McIntosh to win British and Commonwealth titles

Royston Barney-Smith (16-0, 8 KOs) defeats Conor McIntosh (10-3, 1 KO) by second-round TKO to win the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles.

Royston Barney-Smith with his championship belts in the ring after stopping Conor McIntosh in their super featherweight title fight
Royston Barney-Smith after his victory over Conor McIntosh to win the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

John Joe Carrigan knocks out Harley Hodgetts in first round

John Joe Carrigan (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Harley Hodgetts (5-7) by first-round KO at super welterweight.

John Joe Carrigan celebrates after knocking out Harley Hodgetts in their super welterweight bout
John Joe Carrigan after his knockout victory over Harley Hodgetts at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Dylan Arbuckle stops Nico Leivars to become British champion

Dylan Arbuckle (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Nico Leivars (7-1-1, 1 KO) by fourth-round RTD to claim the vacant British super bantamweight title.

Dylan Arbuckle in the ring with his championship belts after his victory over Nico Leivars
Dylan Arbuckle after his victory over Nico Leivars at The OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

How to watch and start time

Collins vs. Lorente 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

The prelims begin at 11:45 a.m. ET and 4:45 p.m. BST in the UK.

The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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