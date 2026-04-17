Live results: Cristobal Lorente beats Nathaniel Collins in rematch – Video

Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente in a rematch on Friday, April 17 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The contest headlines a Queensberry card titled Score 2 Settle.
Collins (17-0-1, 8 KOs) and Lorente (20-0-3, 8 KOs) run it back following their first fight last October, which ended in a split draw. Their second encounter is scheduled for 12 rounds, serving as a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.
On the Collins vs. Lorente 2 undercard, Aston Brown (9-0, 4 KOs) and Sam Gilley (18-2-1, 9 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA International middleweight title.
Royston Barney-Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) and Conor McIntosh (10-2, 1 KO) battle for the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles.
A super welterweight matchup pits John Joe Carrigan (2-0, 2 KOs) against Harley Hodgetts (5-6).
Dylan Arbuckle (9-0, 3 KOs) and Nico Leivars (7-0-1, 1 KO) square off for the vacant British super bantamweight title.
Collins vs Lorente 2 results
Main card
- Cristobal Lorente def. Nathaniel Collins by split decision (115-112, 115-112, 111-116)
- Sam Gilley def. Aston Brown by TKO (R5, 1:35)
- Royston Barney-Smith def. Conor McIntosh by TKO (R2, 2:29)
- John Joe Carrigan def. Harley Hodgetts by KO (R1, 0:54)
- Dylan Arbuckle def. Nico Leivars by RTD (R4, 3:00)
Prelims
- Lateef Bayo Alabi def. Marcus Sutherland by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 79-74)
- Machlan Arthur def. Donnie MacInnes by TKO (R1, 1:53)
- John Thomson def. Kasey Bradnum by TKO (R3, 2:44)
- Alex Arthur Jr def. Owen Kirk by KO (R1, 1:01)
- Drew Limond def. Ryan Frost by points (40-37)
Post-lims
- Stephen Newns def. Tariq Davis by TKO (R3, 2:27)
- Reese Lynch def. Matthew King by TKO (R3, 2:12)
Collins vs Lorente 2 live blog
Cristobal Lorente defeats Nathaniel Collins by decision in rematch
Cristobal Lorente (21-0-3, 8 KOs) defeats Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) by split decision (115-112, 115-112, 111-116) to win their rematch and the WBC featherweight title final eliminator.
Sam Gilley stops Aston Brown to claim WBA International title
Sam Gilley (19-2-1, 10 KOs) defeats Aston Brown (9-1, 4 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to win the vacant WBA International middleweight title.
Royston Barney-Smith stops Conor McIntosh to win British and Commonwealth titles
Royston Barney-Smith (16-0, 8 KOs) defeats Conor McIntosh (10-3, 1 KO) by second-round TKO to win the vacant British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles.
John Joe Carrigan knocks out Harley Hodgetts in first round
John Joe Carrigan (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Harley Hodgetts (5-7) by first-round KO at super welterweight.
Dylan Arbuckle stops Nico Leivars to become British champion
Dylan Arbuckle (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Nico Leivars (7-1-1, 1 KO) by fourth-round RTD to claim the vacant British super bantamweight title.
How to watch and start time
Collins vs. Lorente 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.
The prelims begin at 11:45 a.m. ET and 4:45 p.m. BST in the UK.
The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.