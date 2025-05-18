Knockout video: Angelo Leo claims title with one-punch KO of Luis Alberto Lopez

Angelo Leo is back in the ring on May 24 when he faces Tomoki Kameda at INTEX Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native puts his IBF featherweight title on the line, making the first defense of his belt. The contest headlines the event titled “3150 x Lushbomu vol.6”.

Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year, defending the 126-pound belt he claimed last August. Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, the 31-year-old faced defending champion Luis Alberto Lopez (31-3, 18 KOs).

The scheduled 12-round bout didn’t go the full distance. Leo claimed the victory by knockout, sending Lopez to the canvas with a big left hook.

With the victory, Las Vegas-based Leo became a two-division world champion, having previously held the WBO title at super bantamweight. The once-beaten champion dropped that belt to Stephen Fulton by unanimous decision in early 2021.

Battling it out on Saturday in Osaka, Angelo Leo looks to retain his IBF featherweight title and secure a sixth straight victory since his defeat to Fulton. In his next fight, he is opposed by former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs), who is riding a two-fight winning streak and aims to land a title in his second weight class.