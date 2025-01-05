Angelo Leo faces Tomoki Kameda, Melvin Jerusalem rematches Yudai Shigeoka

Newly crowned world champion Angelo Leo is set for his next fight against former titleholder Tomoki Kameda. The contest is featured on the next edition of “3150 x Lushbomu”. The event, promoted by former two-weight champion Koki Kameda, takes place at Aichi Sky Expo in Aichi, Japan on March 29-30.

Angelo Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF featherweight title, following three successful outings in 2024. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native dethroned Luis Alberto Lopez by knockout in the 10th round last time out in August. Last April, the Las Vegas-based 30-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Eduardo Baez, following a third-round KO against Mike Plania in January.

Tomoki Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In his previous bout, also last August, Osaka’s 33-year-old took a split decision against Lerato Dlamini. Last March, the former WBO bantamweight champion stopped Kevin Villanueva in five rounds.

The second world title fight is expected to see a rematch between Melvin Jerusalem and Yudai Shigeoka, Boxing Scene reported. Jerusalem defeated Shigeoka by split decision last March. With the victory, the 30-year-old Filipino became a two-time world champion and the new WBC minimumweight titleholder.

In his next fight last September, Jerusalem (23-3, 12 KOs) made the first successful defense of his 105-pound belt by unanimous decision against Luis Castillo. Japanese 27-year-old former champion Shigeoka (9-1, 5 KOs) bounced back with a win by unanimous decision against Samuel Salva last August.

The “3150 x Lushbomu” series airs on Abema TV in Japan. The U.S. and international broadcast is yet to be confirmed.