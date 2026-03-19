Live results: Felix Parrilla drops and stops Jose Velasquez – Video

Felix Parrilla faces Jose Velasquez on Thursday, March 19, live from Coliseito Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBO Latino featherweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Unbeaten 26-year-old Parrilla (12-0, 10 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, comes off a third-round knockout victory over Kenneth Taylor on the undercard of Pagan vs Montgomery last October, also in San Juan. Chile’s 36-year-old former title challenger Velasquez (34-12-3, 24 KOs) was last in action that same month, making a successful home-country appearance with a seventh-round stoppage of Juan Jimenez.
In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Abisael Cotto (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (13-5-1, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Global super featherweight title on the line.
On the Parrilla vs Velasquez undercard, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (8-0, 1 KO) meets Ayanna Vasquez (7-1-1, 1 KO) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, in an eight-round super featherweight bout.
A six-round lightweight battle pits Garrett Rice (2-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, against Johniel Ramos Cotto (4-3, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico.
Parrilla vs Velasquez results
Get Parrilla vs Velasquez full fight card results below.
Main card
- Felix Parrilla def. Jose Velasquez by TKO (R2, 2:02)
- Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo def. Abisael Cotto by KO (R6, 2:31)
- Kiria Tapia def. Ayanna Vasquez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Garrett Rice def. Johniel Ramos Cotto by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 58-55)
Prelims
- Angel Abdiel Carranza Jimenez def. Ezequiel Palaversic by KO (R1, 1:54)
- Manuel Febus-Matos def. Pedro Perez Machin by TKO (R3, 0:01)
- Bryan Garcia def. Alex Pallette by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Parrilla vs Velasquez live blog
Felix Parrilla TKOs Jose Velasquez in second round
Felix Parrilla (13-0, 11 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, defeats Chile’s Jose Velasquez (34-13-3, 24 KOs) by second-round TKO. Velasquez’s corner threw in the towel as Parrilla was delivering a barrage of punches following a knockdown. With the win, Parrilla claims the vacant WBO Latino featherweight title.
Derlyn Hernandez KOs Abisael Cotto in sixth round
Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (14-5-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeats Puerto Rico’s Abisael Cotto (10-1, 8 KOs) by sixth-round knockout, sending his opponent to the canvas with a left hook. With the win, Hernandez claims the vacant WBO Global super featherweight title.
Kiria Tapia defeats Ayanna Vasquez by decision
Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) defeats Ayanna Vasquez (7-2-1, 1 KO) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds super featherweight, all three judges scored the fight 80-72.
Garrett Rice defeats Johniel Ramos Cotto by decision
Garrett Rice (3-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, defeats Puerto Rico’s Johniel Ramos Cotto (4-4, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 58-55.
Angel Carranza TKOs Ezequiel Palaversic in first round
Angel Abdiel Carranza Jimenez (12-1, 9 KOs) defeats Ezequiel Palaversic (9-5-1, 5 KOs) by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:54 of the round. On his way to victory, Carranza twice sent Palaversic to the canvas.
Manuel Febus defeats Pedro Perez by TKO
Manuel Febus-Matos (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Pedro Perez Machin (0-1) by third-round TKO. Perez’s corner called it a day to save their fighter from further punishment. The official time was 0:01 of the round.
Bryan Garcia defeats Alex Pallette by decision
Bryan Garcia (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Alex Pallette (1-7, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a four-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.
Kick Off
The action in San Juan, Puerto Rico is about to begin.
How to watch and start time
Parrilla vs Velasquez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT.