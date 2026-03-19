Live results: Felix Parrilla drops and stops Jose Velasquez – Video

Felix Parrilla faces Jose Velasquez on Thursday, March 19, live from Coliseito Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBO Latino featherweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Parrilla (12-0, 10 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, comes off a third-round knockout victory over Kenneth Taylor on the undercard of Pagan vs Montgomery last October, also in San Juan. Chile’s 36-year-old former title challenger Velasquez (34-12-3, 24 KOs) was last in action that same month, making a successful home-country appearance with a seventh-round stoppage of Juan Jimenez.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Abisael Cotto (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (13-5-1, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Global super featherweight title on the line.

On the Parrilla vs Velasquez undercard, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (8-0, 1 KO) meets Ayanna Vasquez (7-1-1, 1 KO) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, in an eight-round super featherweight bout.

A six-round lightweight battle pits Garrett Rice (2-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, against Johniel Ramos Cotto (4-3, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico.

Parrilla vs Velasquez results

Get Parrilla vs Velasquez full fight card results below.

Main card

Felix Parrilla def. Jose Velasquez by TKO (R2, 2:02)

Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo def. Abisael Cotto by KO (R6, 2:31)

Kiria Tapia def. Ayanna Vasquez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Garrett Rice def. Johniel Ramos Cotto by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 58-55)

Prelims

Angel Abdiel Carranza Jimenez def. Ezequiel Palaversic by KO (R1, 1:54)

Manuel Febus-Matos def. Pedro Perez Machin by TKO (R3, 0:01)

Bryan Garcia def. Alex Pallette by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Parrilla vs Velasquez live blog March 19, 2026 10:26 PM EDT Felix Parrilla TKOs Jose Velasquez in second round Felix Parrilla (13-0, 11 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, defeats Chile’s Jose Velasquez (34-13-3, 24 KOs) by second-round TKO. Velasquez’s corner threw in the towel as Parrilla was delivering a barrage of punches following a knockdown. With the win, Parrilla claims the vacant WBO Latino featherweight title. March 19, 2026 10:23 PM EDT Derlyn Hernandez KOs Abisael Cotto in sixth round Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (14-5-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeats Puerto Rico’s Abisael Cotto (10-1, 8 KOs) by sixth-round knockout, sending his opponent to the canvas with a left hook. With the win, Hernandez claims the vacant WBO Global super featherweight title. March 19, 2026 9:30 PM EDT Kiria Tapia defeats Ayanna Vasquez by decision Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) defeats Ayanna Vasquez (7-2-1, 1 KO) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds super featherweight, all three judges scored the fight 80-72. March 19, 2026 8:46 PM EDT Garrett Rice defeats Johniel Ramos Cotto by decision Garrett Rice (3-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, defeats Puerto Rico’s Johniel Ramos Cotto (4-4, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 58-55. March 19, 2026 7:15 PM EDT Angel Carranza TKOs Ezequiel Palaversic in first round Angel Abdiel Carranza Jimenez (12-1, 9 KOs) defeats Ezequiel Palaversic (9-5-1, 5 KOs) by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:54 of the round. On his way to victory, Carranza twice sent Palaversic to the canvas. March 19, 2026 6:58 PM EDT Manuel Febus defeats Pedro Perez by TKO Manuel Febus-Matos (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Pedro Perez Machin (0-1) by third-round TKO. Perez’s corner called it a day to save their fighter from further punishment. The official time was 0:01 of the round. March 19, 2026 6:42 PM EDT Bryan Garcia defeats Alex Pallette by decision Bryan Garcia (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Alex Pallette (1-7, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a four-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 40-36. March 19, 2026 5:21 PM EDT Kick Off The action in San Juan, Puerto Rico is about to begin. Felix Parrilla and Jose Velasquez during the press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2026 | Universal Promotions March 19, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Parrilla vs Velasquez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT. Felix Parrilla and Jose Velasquez face off during the press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2026 | Universal Promotions