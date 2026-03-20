BKFC 87 Hollywood live results: Kai Stewart beats Nico Gaffie

BKFC 87 features Kai Stewart facing Nico Gaffie at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, March 20. Stewart puts his featherweight title on the line.

25-year-old Stewart (8-0) of Liberal, Kansas, makes the fifth defense of his belt. Spain’s 29-year-old European champion Gaffie (3-0) aims to claim a major strap.

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In the co-main event, Leonardo Perdomo (10-0) of Cuba meets newcomer Orlando Coulter of Newton, North Carolina, in a heavyweight clash.

The featured fight is a bantamweight showdown between Cuba’s Bryan Duran (7-1-1) and Derek Perez (4-4) of Miami, Florida.

BKFC 87 results

Get BKFC 87 Hollywood full fight card results.

Main card

Kai Stewart def. Nico Gaffie by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Leonardo Perdomo def. Rashad Coulter by TKO (R1, 1:07)

Bryan Duran def. Derek Perez by TKO (R1, 0:19)

Shelby Cannon def. Rosalinda Rodriguez split decision (48-46, 46-49, 49-45)

Leonel Carrera def. Sabah Homasi by disqualification (illegal spinning backfist, R2, 1:06)

Jeremy Smith def. Donald Sanchez by split decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)

Roberto Armas def. Armando Rodriguez by TKO (R3, 2:00)

Jancarlos Rivera def. Mike Hansen by TKO (R1, 1:59)

Prelims

Chris Garcia def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R2, 0:19)

Nicholas Blume def. Alex Davis by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Ernesto Suarez def. Victor Flor by TKO (R1, 1:56)

BKFC 87 live blog March 20, 2026 11:08 PM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. March 20, 2026 11:05 PM EDT Kai Stewart defeats Nico Gaffie by decision to retain title Kai Stewart (9-0) defeats Nico Gaffie (3-1) by unanimous decision to retain his BKFC featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 49-46. Kai Stewart victorious over Nico Gaffie during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 10:32 PM EDT Leonardo Perdomo TKOs Rashad Coulter in first round Leonardo Perdomo (11-0) defeats Orlando Coulter (2-2) by first-round TKO, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The heavyweight bout came to an end at 1:07 of the round.



Post-fight, Perdomo faced off with current heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Leonardo Perdomo throws a punch during his bout against Rashad Coulter at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 10:11 PM EDT Bryan Duran TKOs Derek Perez in first round Bryan Duran (8-1-1) defeats Derek Perez (4-5) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 19 seconds of the round. Bryan Duran knocks down Derek Perez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 9:53 PM EDT Shelby Cannon defeats Rosalinda Rodriguez decision Shelby Cannon (2-1) defeats Rosalinda Rodriguez (3-1) by splti decision at strawweight. The judges scored the fight 48-46, 46-49, and 49-45. Shelby Cannon throws a punch during her bout against Rosalinda Rodriguez at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 9:33 PM EDT Leonel Carrera defeats Sabah Homasi by disqualification Leonel Carrera (3-2) defeats Sabah Homasi (1-2) by second-round disqualification after landing an illegal spinning backfist. The light heavyweight bout came to an end at 1:06 of the round. Leonel Carrera takes victory over Sabah Homasi during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 9:09 PM EDT Jeremy Smith defeats Donald Sanchez by decision Jeremy Smith (4-4) defeats Donald Sanchez (4-3) by split decision in a light heavyweight rematch. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 48-47. Jeremy Smith and Donald Sanchez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 8:40 PM EDT Roberto Armas defeats Armando Rodriguez by RTD Roberto Armas (5-5) defeats Armando Rodriguez (3-1) by RTD at bantamweight. Rodriguez’s corner called it a day after the third round. Roberto Armas and Armando Rodriguez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 8:34 PM EDT Jancarlos Rivera TKOs Mike Hansen in first round Jancarlos Rivera (3-0) defeats Mike Hansen (2-3) by first-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round. Jancarlos Rivera dominates Mike Hansen during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 7:48 PM EDT Chris Garcia TKOs Chancey Wilson in second round Wrapping up the prelims, Chris Garcia (6-1) defeats Chancey Wilson (3-6) by second-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 0:19 of the round. Chris Garcia dominates Chancey Wilson during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 7:36 PM EDT Chino Blume defeats Alex Davis by decision Chino Blume (2-2) defeats Alex Davis (1-3) by split decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 27-30, and 30-27. Nicholas "Chino" Blume throws a punch during his bout against Alex Davis at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 7:16 PM EDT Ernesto Suarez TKOs Victor Flor in first round Ernesto Suarez (2-0) defeats Victor Flor (0-1) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. The referee stopped the fight at 1:56 of the opening round after Suarez scored multiple knockdowns. Ernesto Suarez dominates Victor Flor during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC March 20, 2026 5:22 PM EDT Countdown to BKFC 87 Hollywood The countdown to BKFC 87 Hollywood starts at the top of the hour. You can watch it above. March 20, 2026 12:01 AM EDT How to watch and start time BKFC 87 airs live on Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The free prelims on YouTube begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.