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BKFC 87 Hollywood live results: Kai Stewart beats Nico Gaffie

Kai Stewart defends his featherweight title against Nico Gaffie atop BKFC 87 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Kai Stewart throws a punch during his bout against Nico Gaffie at BKFC 87 Hollywood
Kai Stewart throws a punch during his bout against Nico Gaffie at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC
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BKFC 87 features Kai Stewart facing Nico Gaffie at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, March 20. Stewart puts his featherweight title on the line.

25-year-old Stewart (8-0) of Liberal, Kansas, makes the fifth defense of his belt. Spain’s 29-year-old European champion Gaffie (3-0) aims to claim a major strap.

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In the co-main event, Leonardo Perdomo (10-0) of Cuba meets newcomer Orlando Coulter of Newton, North Carolina, in a heavyweight clash.

The featured fight is a bantamweight showdown between Cuba’s Bryan Duran (7-1-1) and Derek Perez (4-4) of Miami, Florida.

BKFC 87 results

Get BKFC 87 Hollywood full fight card results.

Main card

  • Kai Stewart def. Nico Gaffie by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)
  • Leonardo Perdomo def. Rashad Coulter by TKO (R1, 1:07)
  • Bryan Duran def. Derek Perez by TKO (R1, 0:19)
  • Shelby Cannon def. Rosalinda Rodriguez split decision (48-46, 46-49, 49-45)
  • Leonel Carrera def. Sabah Homasi by disqualification (illegal spinning backfist, R2, 1:06)
  • Jeremy Smith def. Donald Sanchez by split decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)
  • Roberto Armas def. Armando Rodriguez by TKO (R3, 2:00)
  • Jancarlos Rivera def. Mike Hansen by TKO (R1, 1:59)

Prelims

  • Chris Garcia def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R2, 0:19)
  • Nicholas Blume def. Alex Davis by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)
  • Ernesto Suarez def. Victor Flor by TKO (R1, 1:56)

BKFC 87 live blog

Post-fight press conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.

Kai Stewart defeats Nico Gaffie by decision to retain title

Kai Stewart (9-0) defeats Nico Gaffie (3-1) by unanimous decision to retain his BKFC featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 49-46.

Kai Stewart victorious over Nico Gaffie during their bout
Kai Stewart victorious over Nico Gaffie during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Leonardo Perdomo TKOs Rashad Coulter in first round

Leonardo Perdomo (11-0) defeats Orlando Coulter (2-2) by first-round TKO, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The heavyweight bout came to an end at 1:07 of the round.

Post-fight, Perdomo faced off with current heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Leonardo Perdomo throws a punch during his bout against Rashad Coulter
Leonardo Perdomo throws a punch during his bout against Rashad Coulter at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Bryan Duran TKOs Derek Perez in first round

Bryan Duran (8-1-1) defeats Derek Perez (4-5) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 19 seconds of the round.

Bryan Duran knocks down Derek Perez during their bout
Bryan Duran knocks down Derek Perez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Shelby Cannon defeats Rosalinda Rodriguez decision

Shelby Cannon (2-1) defeats Rosalinda Rodriguez (3-1) by splti decision at strawweight. The judges scored the fight 48-46, 46-49, and 49-45.

Shelby Cannon throws a punch during her bout against Rosalinda Rodriguez
Shelby Cannon throws a punch during her bout against Rosalinda Rodriguez at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Leonel Carrera defeats Sabah Homasi by disqualification

Leonel Carrera (3-2) defeats Sabah Homasi (1-2) by second-round disqualification after landing an illegal spinning backfist. The light heavyweight bout came to an end at 1:06 of the round.

The referee raises Leonel Carrera's hand in victory over Sabah Homasi during their bout
Leonel Carrera takes victory over Sabah Homasi during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Jeremy Smith defeats Donald Sanchez by decision

Jeremy Smith (4-4) defeats Donald Sanchez (4-3) by split decision in a light heavyweight rematch. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 48-47.

Jeremy Smith and Donald Sanchez during their bout
Jeremy Smith and Donald Sanchez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Roberto Armas defeats Armando Rodriguez by RTD

Roberto Armas (5-5) defeats Armando Rodriguez (3-1) by RTD at bantamweight. Rodriguez’s corner called it a day after the third round.

Roberto Armas and Armando Rodriguez during their bout
Roberto Armas and Armando Rodriguez during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Jancarlos Rivera TKOs Mike Hansen in first round

Jancarlos Rivera (3-0) defeats Mike Hansen (2-3) by first-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.

Jancarlos Rivera dominates Mike Hansen during their bout
Jancarlos Rivera dominates Mike Hansen during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Chris Garcia TKOs Chancey Wilson in second round

Wrapping up the prelims, Chris Garcia (6-1) defeats Chancey Wilson (3-6) by second-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 0:19 of the round.

Chris Garcia dominates Chancey Wilson during their bout
Chris Garcia dominates Chancey Wilson during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Chino Blume defeats Alex Davis by decision

Chino Blume (2-2) defeats Alex Davis (1-3) by split decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 27-30, and 30-27.

Nicholas "Chino" Blume throws a punch during his bout against Alex Davis
Nicholas "Chino" Blume throws a punch during his bout against Alex Davis at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Ernesto Suarez TKOs Victor Flor in first round

Ernesto Suarez (2-0) defeats Victor Flor (0-1) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. The referee stopped the fight at 1:56 of the opening round after Suarez scored multiple knockdowns.

Ernesto Suarez dominates Victor Flor during their bout
Ernesto Suarez dominates Victor Flor during their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on March 20, 2026 | BKFC

Countdown to BKFC 87 Hollywood

The countdown to BKFC 87 Hollywood starts at the top of the hour. You can watch it above.

How to watch and start time

BKFC 87 airs live on Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The free prelims on YouTube begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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