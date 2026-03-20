BKFC 87 Hollywood live results: Kai Stewart beats Nico Gaffie

BKFC 87 features Kai Stewart facing Nico Gaffie at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, March 20. Stewart puts his featherweight title on the line.
25-year-old Stewart (8-0) of Liberal, Kansas, makes the fifth defense of his belt. Spain’s 29-year-old European champion Gaffie (3-0) aims to claim a major strap.
In the co-main event, Leonardo Perdomo (10-0) of Cuba meets newcomer Orlando Coulter of Newton, North Carolina, in a heavyweight clash.
The featured fight is a bantamweight showdown between Cuba’s Bryan Duran (7-1-1) and Derek Perez (4-4) of Miami, Florida.
BKFC 87 results
Get BKFC 87 Hollywood full fight card results.
Main card
- Kai Stewart def. Nico Gaffie by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)
- Leonardo Perdomo def. Rashad Coulter by TKO (R1, 1:07)
- Bryan Duran def. Derek Perez by TKO (R1, 0:19)
- Shelby Cannon def. Rosalinda Rodriguez split decision (48-46, 46-49, 49-45)
- Leonel Carrera def. Sabah Homasi by disqualification (illegal spinning backfist, R2, 1:06)
- Jeremy Smith def. Donald Sanchez by split decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)
- Roberto Armas def. Armando Rodriguez by TKO (R3, 2:00)
- Jancarlos Rivera def. Mike Hansen by TKO (R1, 1:59)
Prelims
- Chris Garcia def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R2, 0:19)
- Nicholas Blume def. Alex Davis by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)
- Ernesto Suarez def. Victor Flor by TKO (R1, 1:56)
BKFC 87 live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Kai Stewart defeats Nico Gaffie by decision to retain title
Kai Stewart (9-0) defeats Nico Gaffie (3-1) by unanimous decision to retain his BKFC featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 49-46.
Leonardo Perdomo TKOs Rashad Coulter in first round
Leonardo Perdomo (11-0) defeats Orlando Coulter (2-2) by first-round TKO, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The heavyweight bout came to an end at 1:07 of the round.
Post-fight, Perdomo faced off with current heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.
Bryan Duran TKOs Derek Perez in first round
Bryan Duran (8-1-1) defeats Derek Perez (4-5) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 19 seconds of the round.
Shelby Cannon defeats Rosalinda Rodriguez decision
Shelby Cannon (2-1) defeats Rosalinda Rodriguez (3-1) by splti decision at strawweight. The judges scored the fight 48-46, 46-49, and 49-45.
Leonel Carrera defeats Sabah Homasi by disqualification
Leonel Carrera (3-2) defeats Sabah Homasi (1-2) by second-round disqualification after landing an illegal spinning backfist. The light heavyweight bout came to an end at 1:06 of the round.
Jeremy Smith defeats Donald Sanchez by decision
Jeremy Smith (4-4) defeats Donald Sanchez (4-3) by split decision in a light heavyweight rematch. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 48-47.
Roberto Armas defeats Armando Rodriguez by RTD
Roberto Armas (5-5) defeats Armando Rodriguez (3-1) by RTD at bantamweight. Rodriguez’s corner called it a day after the third round.
Jancarlos Rivera TKOs Mike Hansen in first round
Jancarlos Rivera (3-0) defeats Mike Hansen (2-3) by first-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.
Chris Garcia TKOs Chancey Wilson in second round
Wrapping up the prelims, Chris Garcia (6-1) defeats Chancey Wilson (3-6) by second-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 0:19 of the round.
Chino Blume defeats Alex Davis by decision
Chino Blume (2-2) defeats Alex Davis (1-3) by split decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 27-30, and 30-27.
Ernesto Suarez TKOs Victor Flor in first round
Ernesto Suarez (2-0) defeats Victor Flor (0-1) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. The referee stopped the fight at 1:56 of the opening round after Suarez scored multiple knockdowns.
Countdown to BKFC 87 Hollywood
The countdown to BKFC 87 Hollywood starts at the top of the hour. You can watch it above.
How to watch and start time
BKFC 87 airs live on Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The free prelims on YouTube begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.