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PFL Charlotte live results: Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta

Bryan Battle and Dalton Rosta face off in a middleweight bout at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Bryan Battle and Dalton Rosta at the PFL Charlotte weigh-in
Bryan Battle and Dalton Rosta at the weigh-in in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 6, 2026. Photo by PFL
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Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta in a middleweight bout headlining the PFL card tonight (Friday, August 7) at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Charlotte-based Battle (12-3, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri, comes off a submission loss to Johnny Eblen at PFL Pittsburgh in March.
  • Rosta (11-3) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, suffered two straight knockout defeats against Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Turkmenistan’s Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) and England’s Simeon Powell (12-2).

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Also on the card is a middleweight matchup between Miami’s Joshua Silveira (15-5) and Canada’s Aaron Jeffery (16-6).

A bantamweight contest pits England’s Lewis McGrillen (12-2) against Brandon Lewis (7-3) of Bristol, Connecticut.

Middleweights Josh Fremd (12-6) of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and Brazil’s Jhony Gregory (11-5) kick off the main card action.

  • How to watch: Live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims stream live on ESPN+, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

PFL Charlotte results

Main card

  • Bryan Battle vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simeon Powell
  • Joshua Silveira vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Lewis McGrillen vs. Brandon Lewis
  • Josh Fremd vs. Jhony Gregory

Prelims

  • Denis Goltsov vs. Hasan Mezhiev
  • Cheyden Leialoha vs. Robbie Ring
  • Cheyanne Bowers vs. Elora Dana
  • Michael Boylan vs. Landry Ward
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Bruno Cappelozza
  • Jonathan Martin vs. Wilson Lopshire
  • Eduardo Neves vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana
  • Trukon Carson vs. Trey Waters

PFL Charlotte live blog

Fight Highlights

Watch a compilation of some of the best moments from the fighters competing at PFL Charlotte.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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