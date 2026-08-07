PFL Charlotte live results: Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta

Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta in a middleweight bout headlining the PFL card tonight (Friday, August 7) at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Charlotte-based Battle (12-3, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri, comes off a submission loss to Johnny Eblen at PFL Pittsburgh in March.
- Rosta (11-3) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, suffered two straight knockout defeats against Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Turkmenistan’s Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) and England’s Simeon Powell (12-2).
Also on the card is a middleweight matchup between Miami’s Joshua Silveira (15-5) and Canada’s Aaron Jeffery (16-6).
A bantamweight contest pits England’s Lewis McGrillen (12-2) against Brandon Lewis (7-3) of Bristol, Connecticut.
Middleweights Josh Fremd (12-6) of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and Brazil’s Jhony Gregory (11-5) kick off the main card action.
- How to watch: Live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims stream live on ESPN+, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
PFL Charlotte results
Main card
- Bryan Battle vs. Dalton Rosta
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simeon Powell
- Joshua Silveira vs. Aaron Jeffery
- Lewis McGrillen vs. Brandon Lewis
- Josh Fremd vs. Jhony Gregory
Prelims
- Denis Goltsov vs. Hasan Mezhiev
- Cheyden Leialoha vs. Robbie Ring
- Cheyanne Bowers vs. Elora Dana
- Michael Boylan vs. Landry Ward
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Bruno Cappelozza
- Jonathan Martin vs. Wilson Lopshire
- Eduardo Neves vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana
- Trukon Carson vs. Trey Waters
PFL Charlotte live blog
Fight Highlights
Watch a compilation of some of the best moments from the fighters competing at PFL Charlotte.