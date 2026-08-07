PFL Charlotte live results: Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta

Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta in a middleweight bout headlining the PFL card tonight (Friday, August 7) at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte-based Battle (12-3, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri, comes off a submission loss to Johnny Eblen at PFL Pittsburgh in March.

Rosta (11-3) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, suffered two straight knockout defeats against Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Turkmenistan’s Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) and England’s Simeon Powell (12-2).

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Also on the card is a middleweight matchup between Miami’s Joshua Silveira (15-5) and Canada’s Aaron Jeffery (16-6).

A bantamweight contest pits England’s Lewis McGrillen (12-2) against Brandon Lewis (7-3) of Bristol, Connecticut.

Middleweights Josh Fremd (12-6) of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and Brazil’s Jhony Gregory (11-5) kick off the main card action.

How to watch: Live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims stream live on ESPN+, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

PFL Charlotte results

Main card

Bryan Battle vs. Dalton Rosta

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simeon Powell

Joshua Silveira vs. Aaron Jeffery

Lewis McGrillen vs. Brandon Lewis

Josh Fremd vs. Jhony Gregory

Prelims

Denis Goltsov vs. Hasan Mezhiev

Cheyden Leialoha vs. Robbie Ring

Cheyanne Bowers vs. Elora Dana

Michael Boylan vs. Landry Ward

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Jonathan Martin vs. Wilson Lopshire

Eduardo Neves vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana

Trukon Carson vs. Trey Waters

PFL Charlotte live blog August 7, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Fight Highlights Watch a compilation of some of the best moments from the fighters competing at PFL Charlotte.