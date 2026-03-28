BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 live results: Parker Porter TKOs Haze Wilson

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents the third edition of BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun on Saturday, March 28. The event airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, featuring 11 bouts in total.
The main event is a heavyweight showdown between Parker Porter (3-0) and Haze Wilson (4-1). The co-main event pits Pat Casey (3-2) against Zeb Vincent (3-3) at middleweight. The featured fight is a lightweight contest between Rico Disciullo (3-0) and Elijah Harris (2-1).
The BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 card also includes:
- Harry Gigliotti vs. Timmy Mason (3-3), featherweight
- Gary Balletto III (2-0) vs. Adam De Freitas (1-2), middleweight
- Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner, flyweight
- Guilherme Viana (2-0) vs. Joseph White (2-2-0), heavyweight
- Joseph Peters (2-0) vs. Maurice Horne (1-1-0), light heavyweight
- Isaiah Williams vs. Joshua Whiteside, welterweight
- David Burke (0-1) vs. David Burke (0-1), light heavyweight
- Sophia Hayes vs. Nadia Moreno, bantamweight
BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 results
Main Card
- Parker Porter def. Haze Wilson by TKO (R3, 2:00)
- Pat Casey def. Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision (50-41, 50-41, 49-42)
- Rico Disciullo def. Elijah Harris by TKO (R5, 1:07)
- Harrison Gigliotti def. Timmy Mason by TKO (R2, 0:47)
- Gary Balletto III def. Adam De Freitas by TKO (R2, 1:46)
- Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)
- Joseph White def. Guilherme Viana by TKO (R1, 0:34)
- Joseph Peters def. Maurice Horne by TKO (R3, 1:56)
Prelims
- Joshua Whiteside def. Isaiah Williams by TKO (R2, 1:11)
- David Burke def. David Sanchez by KO (R1, 0:30)
- Nadia Moreno def. Sophia Hayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 live blog
Parker Porter TKOs Haze Wilson in third round
In the main event, Parker Porter (4-0) defeats Haze Wilson (4-2) by third-round TKO at heavyweight.
Pat Casey defeats Zeb Vincent by decision
The co-main event goes the full distance as Pat Casey (4-2) defeats Zeb Vincent (3-4) by unanimous decision at middleweight.
Rico Disciullo TKOs Elijah Harris in fifth round
In the featured fight, Rico Disciullo (4-0) defeats Elijah Harris (2-2) by fifth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:07 of the round.
Harrison Gigliotti TKOs Timmy Mason in second round
Harrison Gigliotti (1-0) defeats Timmy Mason (3-4) by second-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:47 of the round.
Gary Balletto III TKOs Adam De Freitas in second round
Gary Balletto III (3-0) defeats Adam De Freitas (1-3) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round.
Alexandra Ballou vs Taylor Dagner ends in draw
BKFC newcomers Alexandra Ballou (0-0-1) and Taylor Dagner (0-0-1) fight to a unanimous draw at flyweight.
Joseph White TKOs Guilherme Viana in first round
Joseph White (3-2) defeats Guilherme Viana (2-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:34 of the round.
Joseph Peters TKOs Maurice Horne in third round
Joseph Peters (3-0) defeats Maurice Horne (1-2) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:56 of the round.
Joshua Whiteside TKOs Isaiah Williams in second round
Wrapping up the prelims, Joshua Whiteside (1-0) defeats Isaiah Williams (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:11 of the round.
David Burke KOs David Sanchez in first round
David Burke (1-1) defeats David Burke (0-2) by first-round knockout at light heavyweight. The time of the stoppage was 0:30 of the round.
Nadia Moreno defeats Sophia Hayes by decision
In the event opener, Nadia Moreno (1-0) defeats Sophia Hayes (0-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27.
Countdown to BKFC Mohegan Sun 3
The countdown to BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun 3 starts at the top of the hour. It highlights the previous fights of tonight’s competitors and includes the free prelims. You can watch it at the top of the page.
How to watch and start time
BKFC Mohegan Sun airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.