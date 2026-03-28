BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 live results: Parker Porter TKOs Haze Wilson

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents the third edition of BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun on Saturday, March 28. The event airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, featuring 11 bouts in total.

The main event is a heavyweight showdown between Parker Porter (3-0) and Haze Wilson (4-1). The co-main event pits Pat Casey (3-2) against Zeb Vincent (3-3) at middleweight. The featured fight is a lightweight contest between Rico Disciullo (3-0) and Elijah Harris (2-1).

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The BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 card also includes:

Harry Gigliotti vs. Timmy Mason (3-3), featherweight

Gary Balletto III (2-0) vs. Adam De Freitas (1-2), middleweight

Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner, flyweight

Guilherme Viana (2-0) vs. Joseph White (2-2-0), heavyweight

Joseph Peters (2-0) vs. Maurice Horne (1-1-0), light heavyweight

Isaiah Williams vs. Joshua Whiteside, welterweight

David Burke (0-1) vs. David Burke (0-1), light heavyweight

Sophia Hayes vs. Nadia Moreno, bantamweight

BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 results

Main Card

Parker Porter def. Haze Wilson by TKO (R3, 2:00)

Pat Casey def. Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision (50-41, 50-41, 49-42)

Rico Disciullo def. Elijah Harris by TKO (R5, 1:07)

Harrison Gigliotti def. Timmy Mason by TKO (R2, 0:47)

Gary Balletto III def. Adam De Freitas by TKO (R2, 1:46)

Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Joseph White def. Guilherme Viana by TKO (R1, 0:34)

Joseph Peters def. Maurice Horne by TKO (R3, 1:56)

Prelims

Joshua Whiteside def. Isaiah Williams by TKO (R2, 1:11)

David Burke def. David Sanchez by KO (R1, 0:30)

Nadia Moreno def. Sophia Hayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 live blog March 28, 2026 9:41 PM EDT Parker Porter TKOs Haze Wilson in third round In the main event, Parker Porter (4-0) defeats Haze Wilson (4-2) by third-round TKO at heavyweight. Parker Porter during his bout against Haze Wilson at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 9:40 PM EDT Pat Casey defeats Zeb Vincent by decision The co-main event goes the full distance as Pat Casey (4-2) defeats Zeb Vincent (3-4) by unanimous decision at middleweight. Pat Casey throws a punch during his bout against Zeb Vincent at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 8:54 PM EDT Rico Disciullo TKOs Elijah Harris in fifth round In the featured fight, Rico Disciullo (4-0) defeats Elijah Harris (2-2) by fifth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:07 of the round. Rico Disciullo lands a punch during his bout against Elijah Harris at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 8:18 PM EDT Harrison Gigliotti TKOs Timmy Mason in second round Harrison Gigliotti (1-0) defeats Timmy Mason (3-4) by second-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:47 of the round. Harrison Gigliotti throws a punch during his bout against Timmy Mason at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 7:50 PM EDT Gary Balletto III TKOs Adam De Freitas in second round Gary Balletto III (3-0) defeats Adam De Freitas (1-3) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round. Gary Balletto III throws a punch during his bout against Adam De Freitas at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 7:35 PM EDT Alexandra Ballou vs Taylor Dagner ends in draw BKFC newcomers Alexandra Ballou (0-0-1) and Taylor Dagner (0-0-1) fight to a unanimous draw at flyweight. Alexandra Ballou and Taylor Dagner after their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 7:26 PM EDT Joseph White TKOs Guilherme Viana in first round Joseph White (3-2) defeats Guilherme Viana (2-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:34 of the round. Joseph White knocks down Guilherme Viana during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 7:25 PM EDT Joseph Peters TKOs Maurice Horne in third round Joseph Peters (3-0) defeats Maurice Horne (1-2) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:56 of the round. Joseph Peters lands a punch during his bout against Maurice Horne at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 6:54 PM EDT Joshua Whiteside TKOs Isaiah Williams in second round Wrapping up the prelims, Joshua Whiteside (1-0) defeats Isaiah Williams (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:11 of the round. Joshua Whiteside and Isaiah Williams during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 6:31 PM EDT David Burke KOs David Sanchez in first round David Burke (1-1) defeats David Burke (0-2) by first-round knockout at light heavyweight. The time of the stoppage was 0:30 of the round. David Burke lands a punch during his bout against David Sanchez at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 6:27 PM EDT Nadia Moreno defeats Sophia Hayes by decision In the event opener, Nadia Moreno (1-0) defeats Sophia Hayes (0-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27. Nadia Moreno and Sophia Hayes during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 28, 2026 | BKFC March 28, 2026 4:40 PM EDT Countdown to BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 The countdown to BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun 3 starts at the top of the hour. It highlights the previous fights of tonight’s competitors and includes the free prelims. You can watch it at the top of the page. March 28, 2026 3:25 AM EDT How to watch and start time BKFC Mohegan Sun airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.