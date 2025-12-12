Julian Lane vs Dustin Pague headlines BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun in January

The bout between Julian Lane and Dustin Pague headlines BKFC 86 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on Saturday, January 17. Lane puts his welterweight title on the line.

Lane (9-8), of Mansfield, Ohio, makes the first defense of his belt. The 38-year-old claimed the vacant title in August at BKFC Sturgis, defeating former champion Gorjan Slaveski by unanimous decision.

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No. 5-ranked contender Pague (5-2), of Harrisburg, PA, makes his first attempt to become champion. In his previous outing in July at BKFC Philly, the 38-year-old stopped Ryan Petersen in the second round, earning his second win in a row.

“Julian Lane has fought for BKFC since our fourth event in 2019 and has a well-earned reputation as one of the toughest men fighting in our promotion. He’s fought everyone and in many of BKFC’s most unforgettable battles,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman.

“However, Dustin Pague has earned this opportunity, and they both want this fight to settle their rivalry in the squared circle with the highest stakes possible. This fight will be explosive from the opening bell.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 86 card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The event airs live on DAZN. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET via BKFC.com, according to the promotion’s announcement on Friday.

BKFC 86 was originally expected to take place in Townsville, QLD, marking the promotion’s debut in Australia.