BKFC 79 Sturgis live results: Gorjan Slaveski faces Julian Lane for vacant title

Gorjan Slaveski faces Julian Lane for the vacant welterweight title atop BKFC 79, live from the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gorjan Slaveski and Julian Lane face off at the BKFC 79 Sturgis weigh-in
Gorjan Slaveski and Julian Lane come face-to-face at the BKFC 79 weigh-in, on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD | BKFC
Gorjan Slaveski faces Julian Lane in the main event of BKFC 79, live from the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD on Saturday, August 2. The two fighters meet in a bare-knuckle boxing clash for the vacant welterweight title.

Unbeaten former champion Slaveski (6-0) of Macedonia returns to the ring, looking to regain the title. Lane (8-7) of Mansfield, Ohio is on a four-fight win streak and aims to take over the division. The 165-pound title was vacated by Austin Trout, who moves down in weight.

The co-main event is a strawweight bout between Taylor Starling (4-4) of Rock Hill, SC and Shelby Cannon (1-0) of Anderson, IN. Starling defeated Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision in January, while Cannon scored a UD over Kathryn Paprocki in May.

In other matchups, Zach Calmus (5-3) of Gloucester, MA takes on Montana’s Corey Willis (1-0) at heavyweight. Also, Brandon Conley (2-0-1) of Chillicothe, Ohio faces Virginia’s David Simpson (2-4) at light heavyweight.

BKFC 79 Sturgis live blog

BKFC 79 Sturgis: How to watch and start time

BKFC 79 Sturgis airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

BKFC 79 Sturgis results

Get BKFC 79 Sturgis full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

Main card

  • Gorjan Slaveski vs. Julian Lane
  • Taylor Starling vs. Shelby Cannon
  • Zach Calmus vs. Corey Willis
  • Brandon Conley vs. David Simpson
  • Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jeremiah Scott
  • Shyanna Bintliff vs. Marisol Ruelas
  • Bear Hill vs. Billy Swanson
  • Traevon Kroger vs. Daniel Pettit

Prelims

  • Timmy Mason vs. AJ Craig
  • Cody Kerr vs. Dillon Blaydon
  • Dan Godoy vs. Paco Castillo
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

