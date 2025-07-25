Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Philly live results: Dustin Pague faces Ryan Petersen

Dustin Pague and Ryan Petersen clash atop BKFC Fight Night Philly, live from The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dustin Pague and Ryan Petersen face off at the BKFC Philly weigh-in
Dustin Pague and Ryan Petersen come face-to-face at the BKFC Philly weigh-in, on July 24, 2025 ahead of their bout at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BKFC Fight Night Philly features Dustin Pague vs Ryan Petersen in a bare-knuckle bout on Friday, July 25. The event airs live from The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Pague (4-2) of Carlisle, PA aims for his second win in a row, following a second-round TKO of Andrew Angelcor in March. Unbeaten Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA defeated Matt Socholotiuk by unanimous decision in January. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL meets Gabrielle Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ at flyweight. In the featured bout, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (2-0) takes on Eric Lopez (3-1) of Lanecaster, CA at middleweight.

Also on the card, Alessio Sakara of Italy makes his BKFC debut against Erick Lozano (2-4) of Zeeland, MI at cruiserweight. Plus, Philadelphia’s Pat Sullivan (0-1) and Austin Peterson (0-1) of Sioux City, SD go head-to-head at welterweight.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Philly live blog

BKFC Philly: How to watch & start time

BKFC Philly airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC Philly results

Get BKFC Philly full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Main Card

  • Dustin Pague vs. Ryan Petersen
  • Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Gabrielle Roman
  • John Garbarino vs. Eric Lopez
  • Alessio Sakara vs. Erick Lozano
  • Pat Sullivan vs. Austin Peterson
  • Maurice Horne vs. Cody Vidal
  • Elijah Harris vs. Isaac Matamoros

Prelims

  • Lex Ludlow vs. Lewis Rumsey
  • Dalvin Blair vs. Jason DiNunzio
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.