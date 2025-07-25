BKFC Philly live results: Dustin Pague faces Ryan Petersen

BKFC Fight Night Philly features Dustin Pague vs Ryan Petersen in a bare-knuckle bout on Friday, July 25. The event airs live from The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
Pague (4-2) of Carlisle, PA aims for his second win in a row, following a second-round TKO of Andrew Angelcor in March. Unbeaten Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA defeated Matt Socholotiuk by unanimous decision in January. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.
In the co-main event, Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL meets Gabrielle Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ at flyweight. In the featured bout, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (2-0) takes on Eric Lopez (3-1) of Lanecaster, CA at middleweight.
Also on the card, Alessio Sakara of Italy makes his BKFC debut against Erick Lozano (2-4) of Zeeland, MI at cruiserweight. Plus, Philadelphia’s Pat Sullivan (0-1) and Austin Peterson (0-1) of Sioux City, SD go head-to-head at welterweight.
BKFC Philly live blog
BKFC Philly: How to watch & start time
BKFC Philly airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.
BKFC Philly results
Get BKFC Philly full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
Main Card
- Dustin Pague vs. Ryan Petersen
- Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Gabrielle Roman
- John Garbarino vs. Eric Lopez
- Alessio Sakara vs. Erick Lozano
- Pat Sullivan vs. Austin Peterson
- Maurice Horne vs. Cody Vidal
- Elijah Harris vs. Isaac Matamoros
Prelims
- Lex Ludlow vs. Lewis Rumsey
- Dalvin Blair vs. Jason DiNunzio