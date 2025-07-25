BKFC Philly live results: Dustin Pague faces Ryan Petersen

BKFC Fight Night Philly features Dustin Pague vs Ryan Petersen in a bare-knuckle bout on Friday, July 25. The event airs live from The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Pague (4-2) of Carlisle, PA aims for his second win in a row, following a second-round TKO of Andrew Angelcor in March. Unbeaten Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA defeated Matt Socholotiuk by unanimous decision in January. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL meets Gabrielle Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ at flyweight. In the featured bout, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (2-0) takes on Eric Lopez (3-1) of Lanecaster, CA at middleweight.

Also on the card, Alessio Sakara of Italy makes his BKFC debut against Erick Lozano (2-4) of Zeeland, MI at cruiserweight. Plus, Philadelphia’s Pat Sullivan (0-1) and Austin Peterson (0-1) of Sioux City, SD go head-to-head at welterweight.

BKFC Philly: How to watch & start time BKFC Philly airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC Philly results

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Main Card

Dustin Pague vs. Ryan Petersen

Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Gabrielle Roman

John Garbarino vs. Eric Lopez

Alessio Sakara vs. Erick Lozano

Pat Sullivan vs. Austin Peterson

Maurice Horne vs. Cody Vidal

Elijah Harris vs. Isaac Matamoros

Prelims