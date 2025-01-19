Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Antuanne Russell set for Tank-Roach undercard

The bout between Jose Valenzuela and Gary Antuanne Russell is the first match set for the undercard of Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico makes the first defense of his WBA super lightweight title. The 25-year-old native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa claimed the 140-pound belt by split decision against Isaac Cruz last August. In late 2023, the Renton, Washington southpaw stopped Chris Colbert in the sixth round of their rematch.

Making his first attempt to earn one of four major titles, Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) looks to bounce back from his first career defeat. The 28-year-old southpaw of Capitol Heights, Maryland dropped a split decision against Alberto Puello last June in his bid to lift the division’s interim WBC title.

“All roads led to this moment. On March 1st I will be defending what’s mine in New York City. Lightning strikes Barclays,” Jose Valenzuela posted on social media. The promoter of the event, Premier Boxing Champions, reposted the message that features a graphic showing both Davis vs Davis and Valenzuela vs Russell.

L-R: Alberto Puello and Gary Antuanne Russell during their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on June 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Atop the fight card, Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) faces Lamont Roach Jr (25-1-1, 10 KOs). Baltimore’s three-division champion “Tank” Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. Current WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. of Washington, D.C. looks to become champion in his second weight class.

Although there were conflicting messages in December regarding whether the fight was canceled, according to the current (as of writing) Premier Boxing Champions’ schedule, the event is still set to proceed.

Other bouts featured on the Davis vs Roach undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.