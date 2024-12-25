Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr: Conflicting messages on fight canceled

Conflicting reports emerged about the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr fight, leaving fans unsure whether it is canceled or still on. The contest was originally set for December in Houston. It was then postponed and later rescheduled for March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fighters also held a pair of back-to-back press conferences promoting the event.

However, in a recent post on social media, Baltimore’s Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) announced, “The fight is f***ing canceled…”

Meanwhile, Roach Jr (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., shared training footage and later wrote: “The f*** ya keep asking me for? He said that s***, not me. I’m locked in, ain’t s*** changed. March 1st, Brooklyn #Andthenew.”

In addition, according to Boxing Scene, Roach Sr said, “We haven’t heard anything. As far as I am concerned, the fight is still on.”

As of writing, the Davis vs Roach bout is still on, as no statement has been made to this moment by Premier Boxing Champions, the promoter of the fight.

The championship match pits 30-year-old defending WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis against 29-year-old challenger and current WBA super featherweight titleholder Lamont Roach Jr.