UFC 330 in Philadelphia: 10 fights confirmed

Ten bouts have been confirmed for UFC 330 on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fight card is headlined by two championship bouts.
- In the previously announced main event, Islam Makhachev (28-1) defends his welterweight title against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (17-1).
- In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern (16-5) of Phoenix, Arizona, defends her strawweight title against Gillian Robertson (17-8) of Canada.
Tickets for UFC 330 can be purchased through Ticketmaster, while UFC Fight Club provides early access to tickets.
Eight new fights
The promotion announced eight additional matchups on Wednesday.
A pair of lightweight bouts feature Jalin Turner (15-9) of San Bernardino, California, taking on Brazil’s Kaue Fernandes (11-2), and Edson Barboza (24-12) of Brazil facing Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics (15-3).
In the welterweight division, Brooklyn’s Neil Magny (31-15) squares off against Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6) of The Bronx, New York, Geoff Neal (16-8) of Austin, Texas, meets Dallas’ Chidi Njokuani (25-12), and Jeremiah Wells (13-4-1) of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, battles Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1) of Kyrgyzstan.
Two middleweight bouts feature Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) of Columbia, Maryland against Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Brazil’s Vicente Luque (24-12) versus Tresean Gore (7-4) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Plus, Erin Blanchfield (14-2) of New York City and Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4) square off at flyweight.
The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
Current UFC 330 lineup
- Islam Makhachev (28-1) vs. Ian Machado Garry (17-1), Makhachev’s UFC welterweight title
- Mackenzie Dern (16-5) vs. Gillian Robertson (17-8), Dern’s UFC strawweight title
- Jalin Turner (15-9) vs. Kaue Fernandes (11-2), lightweight
- Neil Magny (31-15) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6), welterweight
- Geoff Neal (16-8) vs. Chidi Njokuani (25-12), welterweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8), middleweight
- Jeremiah Wells (13-4-1) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1), welterweight
- Vicente Luque (24-12) vs. Tresean Gore (7-4), middleweight
- Edson Barboza (24-12) vs. Esteban Ribovics (15-3), lightweight
- Erin Blanchfield (14-2) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4), flyweight