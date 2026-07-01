UFC 330 in Philadelphia: 10 fights confirmed

Ten bouts have been confirmed for UFC 330 on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fight card is headlined by two championship bouts.

In the previously announced main event, Islam Makhachev (28-1) defends his welterweight title against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (17-1).

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern (16-5) of Phoenix, Arizona, defends her strawweight title against Gillian Robertson (17-8) of Canada.

Tickets for UFC 330 can be purchased through Ticketmaster, while UFC Fight Club provides early access to tickets.

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Eight new fights

The promotion announced eight additional matchups on Wednesday.

A pair of lightweight bouts feature Jalin Turner (15-9) of San Bernardino, California, taking on Brazil’s Kaue Fernandes (11-2), and Edson Barboza (24-12) of Brazil facing Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics (15-3).

In the welterweight division, Brooklyn’s Neil Magny (31-15) squares off against Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6) of The Bronx, New York, Geoff Neal (16-8) of Austin, Texas, meets Dallas’ Chidi Njokuani (25-12), and Jeremiah Wells (13-4-1) of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, battles Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1) of Kyrgyzstan.

Two middleweight bouts feature Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) of Columbia, Maryland against Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Brazil’s Vicente Luque (24-12) versus Tresean Gore (7-4) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Plus, Erin Blanchfield (14-2) of New York City and Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4) square off at flyweight.

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Current UFC 330 lineup

Islam Makhachev (28-1) vs. Ian Machado Garry (17-1), Makhachev’s UFC welterweight title

Mackenzie Dern (16-5) vs. Gillian Robertson (17-8), Dern’s UFC strawweight title

Jalin Turner (15-9) vs. Kaue Fernandes (11-2), lightweight

Neil Magny (31-15) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6), welterweight

Geoff Neal (16-8) vs. Chidi Njokuani (25-12), welterweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8), middleweight

Jeremiah Wells (13-4-1) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1), welterweight

Vicente Luque (24-12) vs. Tresean Gore (7-4), middleweight

Edson Barboza (24-12) vs. Esteban Ribovics (15-3), lightweight

Erin Blanchfield (14-2) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4), flyweight