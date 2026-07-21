Dalton Smith vs Alberto Puello rescheduled for October

Dalton Smith defends his WBC super lightweight title against Alberto Puello in a rescheduled bout on Saturday, October 24 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.
- Unbeaten Sheffield native Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) and former two-time world champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic were originally set to square off at the same venue in June.
- The fight was postponed after Smith withdrew due to an injury suffered in training.
Matchroom Boxing announced the new fight date, along with three additional UK events, on Monday.
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- Smith, 29, makes the first defense of his title after dethroning Subriel Matias with a fifth-round TKO in January in New York.
- Las Vegas-based 31-year-old southpaw Puello, a former WBA and WBC super lightweight champion, is fresh off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Miguel Angel Bolano in July.
Other announced events include:
- George Liddard (14-0, 8 KOs) challenges Italy’s Dario Morello (26-1, 4 KOs) for the European middleweight title at York Hall in London on Saturday, August 22.
- John Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) and Pat Brown (6-0, 6 KOs) battle for the vacant British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles at Co-Op Live in Manchester on Saturday, September 19.
- Ben Whittaker (12-0-1, 9 KOs) faces Conor Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs) at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, October 3.
All cards will stream live on DAZN.