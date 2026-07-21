Dalton Smith vs Alberto Puello rescheduled for October

Dalton Smith defends his WBC super lightweight title against Alberto Puello in a rescheduled bout on Saturday, October 24 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Unbeaten Sheffield native Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) and former two-time world champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic were originally set to square off at the same venue in June.

The fight was postponed after Smith withdrew due to an injury suffered in training.

Matchroom Boxing announced the new fight date, along with three additional UK events, on Monday.

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Smith, 29, makes the first defense of his title after dethroning Subriel Matias with a fifth-round TKO in January in New York.

Las Vegas-based 31-year-old southpaw Puello, a former WBA and WBC super lightweight champion, is fresh off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Miguel Angel Bolano in July.

Other announced events include:

George Liddard (14-0, 8 KOs) challenges Italy’s Dario Morello (26-1, 4 KOs) for the European middleweight title at York Hall in London on Saturday, August 22.

John Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) and Pat Brown (6-0, 6 KOs) battle for the vacant British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles at Co-Op Live in Manchester on Saturday, September 19.

Ben Whittaker (12-0-1, 9 KOs) faces Conor Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs) at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, October 3.

All cards will stream live on DAZN.