Carlos Adames issues challenge: Anyone with name or belt, even at 168 lbs

Following his victory over Austin “Ammo” Williams last Saturday in Orlando, Carlos Adames issues a challenge to other top fighters. The WBC middleweight champion from the Dominican Republic says he is looking to face other champions at 160 lbs, prominent names, and even competitors from a heavier division.

Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) defeated Williams by unanimous decision, scoring a knockdown in the second round along the way. With the victory, the 31-year-old retained his belt for the third time, making his first ring appearance in over a year.

Advertisement

“I said it before the fight… ‘destroy and demolish,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” Adames says. “I didn’t just win, I sent a message to the entire middleweight division. When I sent him down in the second round, I knew the fight was mine. From that moment on, it was about discipline, breaking him down round by round and showing the world my level.”

“Respect to ‘Ammo,’ he’s a warrior and he came to fight. But there are levels in this sport. I showed the difference between a contender and a champion.”

“Thirteen months away didn’t slow me down; it made me sharper and more dangerous. I came back with something to prove, and I proved it in dominant fashion.”

‘I’m the best middleweight in the world’

Jesus Ramos (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, holds the interim WBC 160-pound title, having defeated Shane Mosley Jr. by unanimous decision last December.

In other organizations, Erislandy Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba is the reigning WBA champion.

The IBF title is vacant after the sanctioning body stripped Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of the belt due to violations.

The WBO currently lists Alimkhanuly as the champion on its official website.

“I truly believe I’m the best middleweight in the world right now,” Adames says. “Anyone with a belt, anyone with a name, I’m ready. If you’re at 160 and you think you’re the best, even anyone at 168 pounds, come see me. I’m taking over.”

Details on Carlos Adames’ next fight are expected to follow in due course.