Jesus Ramos aims for knockout against Jeison Rosario, looks to face Jermell Charlo

Jesus Ramos Jr. goes up against Jeison Rosario on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. The contest kicks off the PPV action headlined by David Benavidez vs David Morrell.

Ramos (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona won his previous bout last May via ninth-round TKO against Johan Gonzalez. With the victory, the 23-year-old bounced back from his first career defeat in September 2023, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Erickson Lubin.

The once-beaten southpaw targets a busy year, which starts with Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The Miami-based 29-year-old is a former unified 154-pound champion, who landed the IBF and WBA belts via fifth-round TKO against Julian Williams in early 2020.

In his most recent bout last August, Rosario fought Jarrett Hurd to a split draw and secured his second win in a row, after stopping Israel Valerio Nina in the fifth round in November 2023.

“I have to get the knockout against Rosario and I have to do it in tremendous fashion, that’s what I’m preparing for,” Ramos said. “Fans can expect to see me in there with even more intensity, angles, head movement and just good boxing. I’m training for that knockout. Even though I’m young, I’m a veteran in the sport, so fans are going to see me placing my shots a lot better and looking for the right punches to get him out of there early.”

“It helped that Abel just had a big fight in November, so I was training with him to a certain extent for his fight and it worked out to be like a pre-camp,” Ramos said about training with his uncle Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) ahead of the latter’s bout against WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard. “We’ve also added a recovery to our Ramos Boxing Academy and that’s been a new addition that’s really helped. My workouts can be really crazy, so being able to do recovery daily and not feel sore is a blessing.”

“I’ve been watching his [Rosario’s] career ever since he fought Nathaniel Gallimore, and when he beat Julian Williams I was actually rooting for him. We even practiced the style that he brought for that fight. I remember my Dad [trainer Jesus Ramos Sr.] and I watching it and studying him more in depth because he had the perfect game plan for Julian Williams. At the time I was fighting at 140 pounds, so I wasn’t even thinking about fighting him. I just really liked his pressure style, with great composure and the ability to pick the right shots.”

“It’s a blessing to have been on so many great cards in my career. I’m excited to be back on the big stage at T-Mobile Arena with a fellow Arizona fighter in David Benavidez. I fought on his undercard when he beat Caleb Plant, and that was a great experience all around. I remember there were a lot of people from Arizona there all week and I expect it to be the same way this time.”

Jesus Ramos: I think Jermell Charlo is the man to beat at 154

Jesus Ramos Jr. wants to go through the ropes three times in 2025, and face Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs). The former undisputed super welterweight champion of Lafayette, Louisiana hasn’t fought since September 2023, when he challenged Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) for his undisputed super middleweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

“I want to fight at least three times this year and become a world champion,” Ramos said. “I think it’s time that we stepped it up this year, so I’m going to stay ready year-round for any opportunity that comes.”

“I’m focused on winning a world title at 154. I want to fight at that weight as long as possible before I move to middleweight full time. I’d like to fight Jermell Charlo, I think he’s the man to beat at 154 pounds, so I’m hoping that fight can be next.”

In the main event, David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ takes on David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba. Undefeated Benavidez puts his interim WBA light heavyweight title on the line. Unbeaten southpaw Morrell brings to the ring his WBA “Regular” belt.