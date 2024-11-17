Subscribe
Over 60 photos from Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by decision, Katie Taylor decisions Amanda Serrano in a rematch, Mario Barrios & Abel Ramos fight to a draw

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by decision
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson during their boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA on November 15, 2024 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul took the victory over Mike Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The 27-year-old Cleveland native defeated his 58-year-old opponent of Brooklyn, New York by unanimous decision. After eight by two-minute rounds, the scores were 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. The pair battled it out in the main event live on Netflix.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, who went through the ropes for the third time this year, improved to 11-1, 7 KOs. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who made his first ring appearance as a pro in almost two decades, dropped to 50-7, 44 KOs.

The co-main event saw old rivals, Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) squaring off in a rematch. Taylor came out on top by unanimous decision with 95-94 across the board. With the victory, she retained her undisputed super lightweight title. Serrano suffered a cut over her right eye. Taylor was also cut over her right eye, and was deducted a point for headbutting in the eighth round.

Among other Paul vs Tyson results, San Antonio’s WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) and Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania fought to a split draw. Ramos went down in the second round. Barrios was down in round six. After 12 rounds, the scores were 114-112 for the champion, 116-110 for the challenger and 113-113.

In the main card opener, Neeraj Goyat (18-5-2, 8 KOs) of India secured a unanimous decision against Whindersson Nunes (0-2) of Brazil. After six rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Atop the prelims, Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ lifted the vacant WBO super middleweight title by split decision against Melinda Watpool (7-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 60-54 in favor of Watpool, while two other judges had 59-55 and 60-54 for Green.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson ring walk at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
Mike Tyson ring walk at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
MVP ring girl Delia Sylvain
MVP ring girl Delia Sylvain | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul victorious over Mike Tyson
Jake Paul victorious over Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson post-fight
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson post-fight | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
MVP ring girls Virginia Sanhouse and Sydney Thomas
MVP ring girls Virginia Sanhouse and Sydney Thomas | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor
Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Katie Taylor victorious over Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor victorious over Amanda Serrano | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Katie Taylor retains titles
Katie Taylor retains titles | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Mario Barrios
Mario Barrios | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Abel Ramos knocks down Mario Barrios
Abel Ramos knocks down Mario Barrios | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos
Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
MVP ring girl Virginia Sanhouse
MVP ring girl Virginia Sanhouse | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Abel Ramos vs Mario Barrios
Abel Ramos vs Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos ends in a draw
Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos ends in a draw | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Logan Paul
Logan Paul | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Whindersson Nunes vs Neeraj Goyat
Whindersson Nunes vs Neeraj Goyat | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Whindersson Nunes
Whindersson Nunes post-fight | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes
Neeraj Goyat victorious over Whindersson Nunes | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Armando Casamonica vs Lucas Bahdi
Armando Casamonica vs Lucas Bahdi | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Armando Casamonica vs Lucas Bahdi
Armando Casamonica vs Lucas Bahdi | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica
Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Lucas Bahdi victorious over Armando Casamonica
Lucas Bahdi victorious over Armando Casamonica | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool
Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Melinda Watpool vs Shadasia Green
Melinda Watpool vs Shadasia Green | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
MVP ring girl Lexi Williams
MVP ring girl Lexi Williams | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions
Melinda Watpool vs Shadasia Green
Melinda Watpool vs Shadasia Green | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool
Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Shadasia Green
Shadasia Green victorious over Melinda Watpool | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Dana Coolwell
Dana Coolwell | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions
Dana Coolwell vs Bruce Carrington
Dana Coolwell vs Bruce Carrington | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell
Bruce Carrington knocks down Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell
Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Shadasia Green, Lucas Bahdi, Neeraj Goyat
Shadasia Green, Lucas Bahdi, Neeraj Goyat at the post-fight press conference | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions
Katie Taylor at the post-fight press conference
Katie Taylor at the post-fight press conference | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Jake Paul at the post-fight press conference
Jake Paul at the post-fight press conference | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Also on the card, Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) took a majority decision decision against his short notice opponent Armando Casamonica (14-1, 3 KOs) of Italy. After 10-rounds, the scores were 96-93, 98-92 and 95-95.

Kicking off the action, unbeaten featherweight Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defeated Australia’s Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs), who also took the fight on a short notice. After eight rounds, all three scores were 80-72. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, the representative of the country-host landed a pair of knockdowns in the fourth and the eighth rounds.

