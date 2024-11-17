Over 60 photos from Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix

Jake Paul took the victory over Mike Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The 27-year-old Cleveland native defeated his 58-year-old opponent of Brooklyn, New York by unanimous decision. After eight by two-minute rounds, the scores were 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. The pair battled it out in the main event live on Netflix.
YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, who went through the ropes for the third time this year, improved to 11-1, 7 KOs. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who made his first ring appearance as a pro in almost two decades, dropped to 50-7, 44 KOs.
The co-main event saw old rivals, Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) squaring off in a rematch. Taylor came out on top by unanimous decision with 95-94 across the board. With the victory, she retained her undisputed super lightweight title. Serrano suffered a cut over her right eye. Taylor was also cut over her right eye, and was deducted a point for headbutting in the eighth round.
Among other Paul vs Tyson results, San Antonio’s WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) and Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania fought to a split draw. Ramos went down in the second round. Barrios was down in round six. After 12 rounds, the scores were 114-112 for the champion, 116-110 for the challenger and 113-113.
In the main card opener, Neeraj Goyat (18-5-2, 8 KOs) of India secured a unanimous decision against Whindersson Nunes (0-2) of Brazil. After six rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.
Atop the prelims, Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ lifted the vacant WBO super middleweight title by split decision against Melinda Watpool (7-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 60-54 in favor of Watpool, while two other judges had 59-55 and 60-54 for Green.
Also on the card, Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) took a majority decision decision against his short notice opponent Armando Casamonica (14-1, 3 KOs) of Italy. After 10-rounds, the scores were 96-93, 98-92 and 95-95.
Kicking off the action, unbeaten featherweight Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defeated Australia’s Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs), who also took the fight on a short notice. After eight rounds, all three scores were 80-72. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, the representative of the country-host landed a pair of knockdowns in the fourth and the eighth rounds.