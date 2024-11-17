Over 60 photos from Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix

Jake Paul took the victory over Mike Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The 27-year-old Cleveland native defeated his 58-year-old opponent of Brooklyn, New York by unanimous decision. After eight by two-minute rounds, the scores were 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. The pair battled it out in the main event live on Netflix.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, who went through the ropes for the third time this year, improved to 11-1, 7 KOs. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who made his first ring appearance as a pro in almost two decades, dropped to 50-7, 44 KOs.

The co-main event saw old rivals, Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) squaring off in a rematch. Taylor came out on top by unanimous decision with 95-94 across the board. With the victory, she retained her undisputed super lightweight title. Serrano suffered a cut over her right eye. Taylor was also cut over her right eye, and was deducted a point for headbutting in the eighth round.

Among other Paul vs Tyson results, San Antonio’s WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) and Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania fought to a split draw. Ramos went down in the second round. Barrios was down in round six. After 12 rounds, the scores were 114-112 for the champion, 116-110 for the challenger and 113-113.

In the main card opener, Neeraj Goyat (18-5-2, 8 KOs) of India secured a unanimous decision against Whindersson Nunes (0-2) of Brazil. After six rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Atop the prelims, Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ lifted the vacant WBO super middleweight title by split decision against Melinda Watpool (7-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 60-54 in favor of Watpool, while two other judges had 59-55 and 60-54 for Green.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson ring walk at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

MVP ring girl Delia Sylvain | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul victorious over Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson post-fight | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

MVP ring girls Virginia Sanhouse and Sydney Thomas | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Katie Taylor victorious over Amanda Serrano | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Katie Taylor retains titles | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Mario Barrios | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Abel Ramos knocks down Mario Barrios | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

MVP ring girl Virginia Sanhouse | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Abel Ramos vs Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos ends in a draw | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Logan Paul | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Whindersson Nunes vs Neeraj Goyat | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Whindersson Nunes post-fight | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Neeraj Goyat victorious over Whindersson Nunes | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Armando Casamonica vs Lucas Bahdi | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Armando Casamonica vs Lucas Bahdi | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi victorious over Armando Casamonica | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Melinda Watpool vs Shadasia Green | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

MVP ring girl Lexi Williams | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions

Melinda Watpool vs Shadasia Green | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Shadasia Green victorious over Melinda Watpool | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Dana Coolwell | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions

Dana Coolwell vs Bruce Carrington | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Bruce Carrington knocks down Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Shadasia Green, Lucas Bahdi, Neeraj Goyat at the post-fight press conference | Megan Burch/Most Valuable Promotions

Katie Taylor at the post-fight press conference | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul at the post-fight press conference | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Also on the card, Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) took a majority decision decision against his short notice opponent Armando Casamonica (14-1, 3 KOs) of Italy. After 10-rounds, the scores were 96-93, 98-92 and 95-95.

Kicking off the action, unbeaten featherweight Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defeated Australia’s Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs), who also took the fight on a short notice. After eight rounds, all three scores were 80-72. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, the representative of the country-host landed a pair of knockdowns in the fourth and the eighth rounds.