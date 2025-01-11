Jeison Rosario vows to ‘shock the world’ in clash with Jesus Ramos

Former champion Jeison Rosario promises a “great fight” against Jesus Ramos at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The contest kicks off the PPV action headlined by David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) fought Jarrett Hurd to a split draw in his previous bout last August. In November 2023, the native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic stopped Israel Valerio Nina in the fifth round and returned to winning ways, after being stopped by Brian Mendoza in Round 5.

In early 2020, the Miami-based 29-year-old, Rosario landed the unified IBF and WBA 154-pound belts via fifth-round TKO against Julian Williams.

In his next fight, Rosario takes on once-beaten Jesus Ramos (21-1, 17 KOs). The 23-year-old southpaw is coming off a win via ninth-round TKO against Johan Gonzalez last May. In September 2023, the Casa Grande, Arizona native suffered his first career defeat, dropping a unanimous decision against Erickson Lubin.

“Training camp is going great here in Las Vegas with Bob Santos,” Jeison Rosario said from Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas. “I have big plans for February 1. I’m gonna shock the world and bring home the victory.”

“My last fight really tested me. It gave me what I needed going into this fight with Ramos. I’m ready to seize this moment and make the most of it.”

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and most of all, I can’t wait to show the fans what I’ve been working on. My plan is to make it a great night. I can’t wait for the bell to ring.”

In the main event, interim WBA light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ faces WBA “Regular” titleholder David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba. The co-main event is a rematch between current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Also on the card is an all-Mexican super lightweight matchup between former champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs).

Among the prelims, Argentine Olympian Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Christian Olivo Barreda (22-1-1, 8 KOs) at featherweight. Plus, Yoenli Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba and Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico square off at middleweight.