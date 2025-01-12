Full fight video: David Morrell defeats Radivoje Kalajdzic to land 175 lbs title

David Morrell is back in the ring on February 1 when he takes on David Benavidez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair square off in the main event live on pay-per-view with two belts at stake.

Unbeaten Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) steps through the ropes following his previous bout last August. Battling it out on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov, the Cuban southpaw faced Radivoje Kalajdzic of Serbia.

The scheduled 12-round contest went the full distance. Morrell took the victory by unanimous decision with the scores 117-111, 118-110, and 117-111. In addition, the 26-year-old landed the vacant WBA “Regular” light heavyweight belt to become a two-division champion, previously holding the same title at 168 lbs.

In his next fight, David Morrell challenges undefeated David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs). The 28-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona puts his interim WBC 175 lbs title on the line.