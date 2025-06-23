Subscribe
Full fight video: Jake Paul makes knockout debut against AnEsonGib

Jake Paul faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul is back in the ring on June 28, when he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The 28-year-old makes his first ring appearance of the year, stepping through the ropes as a pro boxer for the 13th time in his career.

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) made his professional debut in early 2020, going up against fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer AnEsonGib. The pair battled it out on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, FL.

The scheduled six-round cruiserweight bout didn’t go the distance. The native of Cleveland, Ohio dominated, dropped and stopped his opponent – who was also making his pro boxing debut – prompting referee Chris Young to call it a day. The official time of the stoppage was 2:18 into the first round.

In his next fight on Saturday, Jake Paul takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs). Mexico’s 39-year-old aims for his third straight victory, having defeated Uriah Hall by unanimous decision in his previous outing last July.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
