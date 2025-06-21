Subscribe
HomeBoxing

John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs Saleto Henderson set for Paul-Chavez undercard

Ramirez aims for his second straight win since his loss to David Jimenez, while Henderson looks to rebound from a defeat against Ricardo Sandoval

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
John 'Scrappy' Ramirez during his boxing bout against Luis Villa Padilla in Indio, CA
John 'Scrappy' Ramirez during his bout against Luis Villa Padilla at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA, on February 23, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

John “Scrappy” Ramirez is set for his next fight against Saleto Henderson on June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair battle it out on the preliminary card, leading to Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, live on pay-per-view. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight.

Previously announced for the event, “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since suffering his first career defeat – a unanimous decision loss to David Jimenez in his bid to claim the WBA title last April. The 29-year-old Los Angeles native rebounded late last year, scoring a UD over Ephraim Bui.

Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN looks to return to winning ways. The 25-year-old was in action in February, dropping a unanimous decision to Ricardo Sandoval, snapping his three-fight winning streak.

Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the Ramirez vs Henderson matchup on Friday.

Additionally, Joshua Edwards (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, TX and Dominicc Hardy (6-3, 4 KOs) of Chicago, IL are reportedly expected to square off in a six-rounder at heavyweight, also on the Paul vs Chavez Jr prelims – subject to confirmation.

In the main event, Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Mexico’s former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) at cruiserweight. In the co-feature, Mexico’s two-weight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO 200-pound titles against Miami-based former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba.

The current Paul vs Chavez Jr lineup is as follows:

Main Card

  • Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
  • Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos – Ramirez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer
  • Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez
  • Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Prelims

  • Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega Ochoa
  • Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix
  • John Ramirez vs. Saleto Henderson
  • Victor Morales vs. Rene Alvarado
  • Alexander Gueche vs. Vincent Avina
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Yusuph Metu
  • Joshua Edwards vs. Dominicc Hardy
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.