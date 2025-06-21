John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs Saleto Henderson set for Paul-Chavez undercard

John “Scrappy” Ramirez is set for his next fight against Saleto Henderson on June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair battle it out on the preliminary card, leading to Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, live on pay-per-view. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight.

Previously announced for the event, “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since suffering his first career defeat – a unanimous decision loss to David Jimenez in his bid to claim the WBA title last April. The 29-year-old Los Angeles native rebounded late last year, scoring a UD over Ephraim Bui.

Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN looks to return to winning ways. The 25-year-old was in action in February, dropping a unanimous decision to Ricardo Sandoval, snapping his three-fight winning streak.

Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the Ramirez vs Henderson matchup on Friday.

Additionally, Joshua Edwards (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, TX and Dominicc Hardy (6-3, 4 KOs) of Chicago, IL are reportedly expected to square off in a six-rounder at heavyweight, also on the Paul vs Chavez Jr prelims – subject to confirmation.

In the main event, Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Mexico’s former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) at cruiserweight. In the co-feature, Mexico’s two-weight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO 200-pound titles against Miami-based former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba.

The current Paul vs Chavez Jr lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos – Ramirez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer

Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez

Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Prelims