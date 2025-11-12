Jake Paul ‘finalizing’ Anthony Joshua fight for December in Miami

Jake Paul is reported to face Anthony Joshua this December, live on Netflix from Miami. The fight is expected to replace the canceled matchup between Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) was originally set to face Baltimore’s WBA lightweight champion “Tank” Davis in a 10-round exhibition at a 195-pound catchweight. The reported clash with Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) is expected to take place at heavyweight.

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The Paul vs Davis bout was scheduled for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. As of writing, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix have yet to make a formal announcement regarding the date and venue for Paul vs Joshua.

The Ring, citing sources, reported that the fighters are “finalizing a deal.”

Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio, won his previous bout in June by unanimous decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., marking his sixth straight victory since losing a decision to Tommy Fury. The outing also marked the 28-year-old’s return to cruiserweight after making his heavyweight debut against Mike Tyson last November.

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has not fought in over a year. The 36-year-old lost his previous bout last September by knockout to Daniel Dubois in his bid to reclaim the IBF belt.

The official announcement, including fight details and ticket information, is expected to follow shortly.