Jake Paul vs Tank Davis fight canceled – new MVP statement released

The boxing bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis has officially been canceled. The exhibition matchup scheduled for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami will no longer air live on Netflix.

The contest between Cleveland YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) and Baltimore’s reigning champion “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) appeared to be in jeopardy due to legal issues involving the latter. On Monday, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) released a new statement regarding the event.

MVP statement: “Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced that Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis, originally scheduled for Friday, November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will no longer be moving forward.

The statement also includes comments from MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian, stating that Paul is still planned to return to the ring in 2025 on Netflix.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Bidarian said. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025.”

“Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

The MVP statement also includes ticket refund information: “Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster for the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis event will get an automatic refund through their original point of purchase within 14-21 days. Fans who purchased through secondary markets should contact them. For ticket assistance, please contact [email protected].”

Although a number of athletes have been rumored to replace Gervonta Davis on November 14 – including Anthony Joshua, Ryan Garcia, and Francis Ngannou – the event has fallen through. Further information is expected to be announced shortly.

MVP later also shared a photo of Paul on social media, asking fans who he should face in December.