Shane Mosley Jr faces Denzel Bentley at Zuffa Boxing 12

Shane Mosley Jr faces Denzel Bentley in a middleweight bout at Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke. The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London on November 7.

The promotion announced the bout as the co-feature to Billam-Smith vs Clarke, along with other additions, on Friday.

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Mosley Jr vs Bentley

Mosley Jr (23-5, 13 KOs) of Pomona, California, comes off a sixth-round stoppage win over Serhii Bohachuk at Zuffa Boxing 6 in May. The victory marked his successful promotional debut and return to winning ways after he dropped a decision to Jesus Ramos for the interim WBC middleweight title last December.

London native Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs) won his previous bout in April by seventh-round TKO against Endry Saavedra to claim the interim WBO middleweight title. After being elevated to full champion, he was expected to make a mandatory defense against Yoenli Hernandez following a purse bid.

It was then reported that Bentley had signed with Zuffa Boxing and was expected to vacate his title. A further report from BoxingScene stated that he had appealed to the WBO for a voluntary defense.

Other additions

Previously announced for the event, middleweight Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) faces Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs).

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) takes on Ivan Balaz (9-1, 7 KOs) at heavyweight.

Kayla Allen (1-0, 1 KO) returns to the ring at super lightweight following a successful pro debut against Edina Kiss last Saturday at Zuffa Boxing 11.

The full list of bouts announced to date includes:

Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) vs. Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs) vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (23-5, 15 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Ivan Balaz (9-1, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Kayla Allen (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Zach Parker (26-2, 18 KOs) vs. Umar Dzambekov (14-0, 10 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Zuffa Boxing 12 will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. In the UK and Ireland, the card will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.