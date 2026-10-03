JuJu Ballo vs Carlos Torres headlines Champions of Tomorrow in Long Beach

Julius “JuJu” Ballo is back in the ring on October 10 when he faces Carlos Torres at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. The featherweight contest headlines the fight card titled “Champions of Tomorrow.”

San Diego’s 23-year-old Ballo (4-0) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Julian Gomez-Clemons on the undercard of Moore vs Jennings in August in Detroit.

Corpus Christi-based Torres (6-6-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico was in action in September in Alice, Texas, fighting Alec McGee to a split draw.

“Fighting back in Southern California means a lot to me because I get to perform for the people who have supported me since the beginning,” Ballo said. “Coming off of the sold out Fox Theatre in Detroit, we are excited to put on a great show for the fans in Long Beach and move my professional record to 5-0.”

Advertisement

Mansour faces Pardo on undercard

Ballo’s cousin Jonny Mansour (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo (12-7, 9 KOs) in a lightweight bout on the undercard.

San Diego’s Mansour, 26, won his previous bout by second-round knockout against Ernest Bustos on the same card in Detroit.

Colombia’s Pardo, 28, defeated Didier Castillo by unanimous decision in April, bouncing back from three straight losses.

The event will stream live on Adrenaline Plus.