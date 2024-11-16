Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson full fight video highlights

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson squared off on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The contest featured the 27-year-old YouTuber turned pro boxer up against the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion.

The scheduled for eight rounds boxing match lasted the full distance. In the early rounds, Tyson tried to land his left hook. By the end of the fight, the Brooklyn native took quite few shots and looked fairly exhausted.

Paul of Cleveland didn’t manage to knock out his opponent, who was twice his age, but took the victory by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

The Paul vs Tyson bout headlined the first boxing fight card live on Netflix.