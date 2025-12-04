Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes rescheduled for Paul-Joshua undercard

The bout between Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes has been rescheduled for Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The two fighters square off in a six-round super featherweight matchup, kicking off Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, live on Netflix.

Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, MD, and Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) of Colombia were originally set to headline MVP Showcase 2 during the canceled Paul vs Tank Fight Week in October.

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23-year-old Harvey – the 2021 amateur world champion and Paris 2024 Olympian – made his pro boxing debut in August, defeating Marcelo Del Aguila by first-round stoppage. 25-year-old Cervantes TKO’d Juan Armando Obregon Landeros in September, making his return after over two years of absence from the ring.

“Being on the main card of Jake vs Joshua is a massive stage and platform to showcase my talent and really introduce Jahmal Harvey to the world,” Harvey said. “So I’m grateful to my team, MVP, and Netflix for making it happen. I’m looking to seize the moment and make a big statement to kick off the main card live on Netflix!”

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, goes up against Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs). In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin of Canada.

The full Paul vs Joshua lineup, including the prelims, is as follows:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, heavyweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin, Baumgardner’s IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle, Johnson’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO bantamweight titles

Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes,super featherweight

Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos, Valle’s WBC minimumweight title

Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona, welterweight

Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr., cruiserweight