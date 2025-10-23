Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes headlines MVP Fight Week Showcase 2

The bout between Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes headlines MVP Showcase 2. The four-fight card takes place alongside Open Workouts on Tuesday, November 11, during Paul vs Tank Fight Week. The event airs live on MVP and Netflix YouTube channels from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The 2021 amateur world champion Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, MD, aims for his second pro win after stopping Marcelo Del Aguila in one round at MVP 14 in August. Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) of Colombia returned to the ring in September, defeating Juan Armando Obregon Landeros by first-round TKO. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.

Also on the card is an eight-round lightweight bout between Kaipo Gallegos (10-0-1, 8 KOs) and Cristian Perez (12-3-1, 7 KOs). Las Vegas native Gallegos targets his fourth win of the year, following a second-round TKO of Alberto Mercado in September. Mexico’s Perez looks to bounce back from a stoppage defeat to Eridson Garcia, also in September.

A four-round cruiserweight matchup pits Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley against Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO). Marley was scheduled to fight at MVP 13 in June but withdrew due to injury. Baltimore’s Davis looks for his second straight victory following a first-round TKO over Israel Troles Acevedo in August.

Kicking off the action, Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs) and Mayerlin Rivas (17-6-3, 11 KOs) meet in an eight-round super bantamweight bout. Argentina’s former interim WBA champion Romero dropped a split decision to Mayelli Flores Rosquero in May. Former two-division champion Rivas of Venezuela lost a unanimous decision to Mikiah Kreps last October, suffering her second straight defeat.

The first edition of MVP Fight Week Showcase was featured during Taylor vs Serrano 3 Open Workouts in July.

Full MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 Lineup