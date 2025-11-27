Paul vs Joshua: MVP drops Stranger Things-themed art

MVP’s Stranger Things-inspired poster dropped on Wednesday – 23 days ahead of a heavyweight boxing clash pitting Jake Paul against Anthony Joshua. The promotion teases a supernatural showdown, with Paul stepping into the unknown and Joshua waiting in the shadows. The contest airs live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, December 19.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, takes on Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in arguably the biggest fight of his career to date. Earlier this week, MVP asked fans if they wanted to see their fighter – if he beats AJ – go up against Ukraine’s champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs).

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The poster caption reads: “23 days until the Upside Down opens.”

“The countdown to Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua has officially crossed into the stranger side. The lights are flickering, the air is shifting… something is breaking through.

On Friday, December 19th the heavyweight world flips on its head and two monsters collide live on Netflix.

Jake is walking into the Upside Down, and he’s not coming alone. AJ is waiting in the darkness.

The portal is almost open. The shadows are getting louder. And once this night begins, there is no turning back.”

Here’s Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Stranger Things-Inspired Art

MVP’s Stranger Things-inspired poster for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight highlights the heavyweight showdown, the undercard fighters, and ring girls ahead of the December 19 Netflix event | Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Alongside Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, the Stranger Things-themed art also highlights the undercard fighters, including Alycia Baumgardner, Leila Beaudoin, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Cherneka Johnson, and Yokasta Valle, among others. The poster also features ring girls Raphaela Milagres and Marissa Ayers.