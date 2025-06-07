Subscribe
MVP 13 live results: Beatriz Ferreira defends title against Maria Ines Ferreyra

Most Valuable Prospects 13 features Beatriz Ferreira as she defends her IBF lightweight title against Maria Ines Ferreyra, live from Orlando, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Beatriz Ferreira and Maria Ines Ferreyra, promoting their boxing bout at Most Valuable Prospects 13 in Orlando
MVP 13: Ferreira vs Ferreyra airs live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on June 7, 2025 | Most Valuable Promotions
Most Valuable Prospects 13 features Beatriz Ferreira up against Maria Ines Ferreyra on June 7, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round world championship bout at lightweight.

Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil puts her IBF title on the line, making the second defense of her belt. Ferreyra (11-0-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina challenges for her first major title, making her U.S. and international debut.

The co-main event is an eight-round lightweight bout between Brazil’s Luan Medeiros (5-0, 4 KOs) and Tony Aguilar (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL. The contest was elevated to the co-feature after Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley Machado got injured and withdrew from his cruiserweight pro debut against Sean Sparks (2-0, 2 KOs) of Palm Desert, CA.

Among the MVP 13 undercard bouts, Bree Howling (8-0, 2 KOs) of Canada goes up against Naomy Cardenas (8-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a six-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Antraveous Ingram (10-0, 5 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL and Sona Akale (9-2, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN clash in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Most Valuable Prospects 13 live blog

Most Valuable Prospects 13: How to watch & start time

MVP 13 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Most Valuable Prospects 13 results

Get Most Valuable Prospects 13 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Maria Ines Ferreyra – Ferreira’s IBF title
  • Luan Medeiros vs. Tony Aguilar
  • Bree Howling vs. Naomy Cardenas
  • Antraveous Ingram vs. Sona Akale

Prelims

  • Reina Tellez vs. Maria Salinas
  • Alexis Chaparro vs. Daijohn Gonzalez
  • Sebastian Juarez vs. Shaquille Cameron
  • Chavez Barrientes vs. Sharone Carter
