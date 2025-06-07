MVP 13 live results: Beatriz Ferreira defends title against Maria Ines Ferreyra

Most Valuable Prospects 13 features Beatriz Ferreira up against Maria Ines Ferreyra on June 7, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round world championship bout at lightweight.

Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil puts her IBF title on the line, making the second defense of her belt. Ferreyra (11-0-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina challenges for her first major title, making her U.S. and international debut.

The co-main event is an eight-round lightweight bout between Brazil’s Luan Medeiros (5-0, 4 KOs) and Tony Aguilar (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL. The contest was elevated to the co-feature after Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley Machado got injured and withdrew from his cruiserweight pro debut against Sean Sparks (2-0, 2 KOs) of Palm Desert, CA.

Among the MVP 13 undercard bouts, Bree Howling (8-0, 2 KOs) of Canada goes up against Naomy Cardenas (8-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a six-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Antraveous Ingram (10-0, 5 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL and Sona Akale (9-2, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN clash in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Most Valuable Prospects 13: How to watch & start time MVP 13 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Most Valuable Prospects 13 results

Get Most Valuable Prospects 13 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Maria Ines Ferreyra – Ferreira’s IBF title

Luan Medeiros vs. Tony Aguilar

Bree Howling vs. Naomy Cardenas

Antraveous Ingram vs. Sona Akale

Prelims