Paul vs Tank: Full fight week schedule of events in Miami, FL

The full schedule of Fight Week events in Miami has been announced for the Jake Paul vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis showdown. The two fighters square off in an exhibition boxing match at the Kaseya Center on Friday, November 14. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Paul vs Tank Fight Week features MVP Showcase 2, including Open Workouts with four professional bouts, a Final Press Conference, and a Public Weigh-In. All events take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio faces Baltimore’s reigning WBA lightweight champion “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) in a 195-pound exhibition matchup. The bout headlines the four-fight card live on Netflix.

The co-feature is a championship bout between Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio and Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles on the line.

On the Paul vs Tank undercard, Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD defends his WBA super lightweight title against Japan’s Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs). Additionally, a heavyweight trilogy fight features Brazil’s Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) against former UFC rival Chris Weidman of Baldwin, NY.

The full list of Paul vs Tank Fight Week events is as follows:

Tuesday, November 11 – MVP Fight Week Showcase 2

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: MVP and Netflix YouTube Channels

MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 features the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis Open Workouts along with four pro boxing matches.

Fight Card:

Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs), super featherweight

Kaipo Gallegos (10-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Cristian Perez (12-3-1, 7 KOs), lightweight

Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO), cruiserweight

Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Mayerlin Rivas (17-6-3, 11 KOs), super bantamweight

Wednesday, November 12 – Final Press Conference

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: MVP and Netflix YouTube Channels

The final Paul vs Tank press conference features Jake Paul, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Alycia Baumgardner, Leila Beaudoin, along with the undercard fighters.

Thursday, November 13 – Public Weigh-In

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: MVP and Netflix YouTube Channels

The Jake Paul vs Tank Davis public weigh-in features all fighters stepping onto the scales in front of fans and coming face-to-face one last time before their bouts.

Friday, November 14 – Fight Night

Venue: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Platform: Netflix

Netflix Prelims: 4:45 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT (YouTube)

4:45 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT (YouTube) Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT (Netflix)

The full Paul vs Tank lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis – 195-pound catchweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin, Baumgardner’s unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka, Russell’s WBA super lightweight title

Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman, heavyweight

Prelims