Catterall vs Eubank: Official weigh-in

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank weigh in to make it official for their boxing bout. The two fighters square off in an all-British showdown on July 5 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Former 140-pound title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire makes his debut at 147 lbs. Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex puts his IBF Intercontinental title on the line.

In the co-feature, former 130-pound champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales meets Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs). The pair battle it out for the WBO “Global” belt at 135 lbs.

Also on the Catterall vs Eubank undercard is a 200-pound clash between Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) and Lewis Oakford (6-2). A 154-pound contest pits William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) against Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) of Scotland.

In addition, Australia’s former 126-pound champion Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) moves down in weight to face Bolivia’s Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs) in a 122-pound matchup.