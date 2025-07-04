Subscribe
Catterall vs Eubank: Official weigh-in

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank weigh in to make it official in Manchester

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank weigh in to make it official for their boxing bout. The two fighters square off in an all-British showdown on July 5 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Former 140-pound title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire makes his debut at 147 lbs. Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex puts his IBF Intercontinental title on the line.

In the co-feature, former 130-pound champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales meets Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs). The pair battle it out for the WBO “Global” belt at 135 lbs.

Also on the Catterall vs Eubank undercard is a 200-pound clash between Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) and Lewis Oakford (6-2). A 154-pound contest pits William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) against Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) of Scotland.

In addition, Australia’s former 126-pound champion Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) moves down in weight to face Bolivia’s Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs) in a 122-pound matchup.

