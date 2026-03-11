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Tank Davis vs Pitbull Cruz rematch negotiated for summer

Gervonta "Tank" Davis defeated Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz by decision in late 2021

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Isaac 'Pitbul' Cruz and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis posing backstage after their boxing match
Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz and Gervonta "Tank" Davis backstage following their bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on December 5, 2021. Photo by Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

The rematch between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is reportedly being negotiated for this summer. The two fighters first met in late 2021 in Los Angeles, where Davis defeated Cruz by unanimous decision to retain his WBA lightweight title.

Multiple outlets have reported on the fight negotiations, though Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is yet to make an official announcement.

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Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland, was last in action in March, when he fought Lamont Roach to a majority draw. The 31-year-old southpaw was expected to face Jake Paul in an exhibition match last November, but the event fell through due to Davis’ legal issues.

Mexico City’s 27-year-old Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) faced Roach last December in a bout that also ended in a majority draw.

More information is expected to follow shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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