Frank Sanchez to face Richard Torrez Jr in title eliminator in March

Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr. are reportedly set to square off on the undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on March 28. The contest serves as a final eliminator for the IBF heavyweight title.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the news on Monday via a post on social media: “Breaking: Per both camps, deal has been made for Frank Sanchez-Richard Torrez Jr. IBF heavyweight final eliminator & purse bid scheduled on Tuesday is canceled. The bout is likely to take place March 28 on the undercard of the resked [sic] Fundora-Thurman PBC on Prime PPV.”

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Miami-based Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba fought once in 2025, scoring a third-round TKO over Ramon Olivas Echeverria in February. The outing marked the 33-year-old’s return to the win column after he was stopped by Agit Kabayel in the seventh round of their May 2024 clash.

Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, secured two victories last year, stopping Tomas Salek in the opening round in November. In April, the unbeaten 26-year-old southpaw defeated Guido Vianello by unanimous decision.

Fundora vs Thurman

The title bout between reigning WBC super welterweight champion Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, was originally scheduled to headline a PBC PPV on Prime Video last October. After Fundora was injured, the contest was postponed and was later expected for the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s bout in January, which didn’t materialize.

None of these matchups have been formally announced to date by the promotion, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). More information is expected to follow shortly.