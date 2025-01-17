Fundora vs Spence fight off, Conwell ‘considered’ as new challenger

Sebastian Fundora is no longer set to fight Errol Spence Jr. The contest was originally reported for last October, and was then postponed to late March in Las Vegas.

Coachella’s Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) holds the unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. The 27-year-old southpaw of West Palm Beach, Florida claimed the belts by split decision against Tim Tszyu last March.

Desoto, Texas-based Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought since he faced undefeated Terence Crawford last July. The 34-year-old former unified 147-pound champion of Long Island, New York was dropped and stopped in the ninth round.

Last August, it was reported that the WBO ordered a fight between Fundora and Omaha southpaw Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who currently holds the organization’s interim 145-pound belt. To date, the contest hasn’t materialized. In addition, Crawford has recently been linked to a “Super Fight” against Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs).

According to ESPN, Cleveland, Ohio-based unbeaten Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) is “one opponent being considered” to challenge Sebastian Fundora in his next fight and first championship defense. 27-year-old Conwell, a native of Detroit, Michigan, won three fights in 2024 by stoppage against Gerardo Luis Vergara, Khiary Gray, and Nathaniel Gallimore.