Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Terence Crawford vs Sebastian Fundora for WBO 154 lbs title ordered

Terence Crawford holds WBA junior middleweight title & interim WBO belt. Sebastian Fundora is a reigning WBC & WBO champion

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
WBO orders Terence Crawford vs Sebastian Fundora junior middleweight title fight
Four-division world champion Terence Crawford currently holds WBA and interim WBO junior middleweight titles | Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Terence Crawford might have his next fight locked in soon, as the WBO junior middleweight championship between four-division world champion and current titleholder Sebastian Fundora has been ordered by the governing body. “Bud” also holds WBA 154-pound belt, while “The Towering Inferno” is also a full champion in WBC.

Omaha southpaw Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) was in action early August in Los Angeles, where he dethroned Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to claim his WBA title and land the vacant interim WBO strap. Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) claimed the WBO belt, as well as the vacant WBC title, by split decision against Australian Tim Tszyu in March in Las Vegas.

The parties have 30 days to “negotiate and reach an agreement for the above-referenced WBO Jr. Middleweight Mandatory Championship Contest,” reads the letter from World Boxing Organization. “If an accord is not reached within the timeframe stated herein, a purse bid will be ordered per the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”

“The minimum acceptable bid in the WBO Jr. Middleweight Division is $200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars). Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.”

In May, it was reported that the bout between Fundora and former champion Errol Spence Jr (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York has been “agreed” for October in Arlington. Meanwhile, Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) is expected to challenge current IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) on October 19 in Orlando.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.