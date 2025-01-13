Canelo Alvarez to face Terence Crawford in September in Las Vegas

An agreement has reportedly been reached for the highly anticipated bout between boxing stars Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The contest is expected to take place in Las Vegas this September.

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) was in action last September at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he scored a unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga and retained his unified WBA, WBO, and WBC 168-pound titles. In May 2024 at the same venue, the division’s former undisputed champion similarly defeated his fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia and made the fourth successful defense of his crown.

Two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision last August in Los Angeles. With the victory, the Omaha, NE native claimed the WBA super welterweight title, as well as the interim WBO 154-pound belt. Squaring off against Canelo, the 37-year-old four-weight champion is expected to move up two more weight classes.

Terence Crawford after his fight against Israil Madrimov at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The news was first reported by Julius Julianis on social media, citing sources close to the operation. In addition, Ring Magazine reported that both fighters met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, this past weekend in London.

While the venue and exact fight date have yet to be confirmed, September 13 has been rumored as a potential date for the showdown.

Prior to the proposed fight against Crawford, four-division champion Canelo is also expected to make his ring appearance in May. One of the potential opponents to face off against the 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico is William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs). The unbeaten Cuban 32-year-old currently holds the IBF strap at 168 lbs.