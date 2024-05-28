Sebastian Fundora vs Errol Spence Jr ‘agreed’ for October in Dallas

The fight between Sebastian Fundora and Errol Spence Jr has been agreed for a date in October, ESPN reported. The newly-crowned unified WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion and the former unified welterweight champion are expected to battle it out at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC and WBO 154-pound belts. The 26-year-old southpaw of West Palm Beach, Florida landed the straps in March in Las Vegas, where he took a split decision against Tim Tszyu.

Desoto, Texas-based Errol Spence Jr (28-1, 22 KOs) looks to become a two-division world champion. The 34-year-old southpaw of Long Island, New York was in action last July also in Las Vegas, when he suffered his first career defeat via ninth-round TKO against Terence Crawford in his bid to become the undisputed 147-pound king.

After Fundora’s fight against Tszyu, Spence entered the ring. He stated that despite the height difference he’d “break him down”.

Once the Fundora vs Spence date is locked in, the fight is expected to be officially announced by Premier Boxing Champions.