Freudis Rojas vs Maurice Lee among bouts added to Fundora-Booker undercard

The bout between Freudis Rojas and Maurice Lee, along with other matchups, has been added to the non-televised undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker. The event takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on March 22. The pair square off in an eight-round contest at welterweight.

Unbeaten Freudis Rojas (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year following two successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last April, the Las Vegas native scored a unanimous decision against Walter Cordoba. Last January, the 26-year-old southpaw similarly defeated Cristian Baez.

Maurice Lee (15-1-2, 6 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 and aims for his seventh win in a row. The 33-year-old southpaw from Covina, CA stopped Les Byfield in the second round last January.

Also confirmed for the Fundora vs Booker undercard is an eight-round super featherweight showdown between Mexico’s Alberto Mora Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) and LA-based Viktor Slavinskyi (15-3-1, 7 KOs) of Ukraine. As well, Robert Guerrero (5-0, 2 KOs) of San Jose, CA and Sean Armas (6-1, 3 KOs) of Pomona, CA go head-to-head in a four-rounder at lightweight.

A four-round super bantamweight bout pits Brayan Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, AZ against Justin Marquez (5-1, 4 KOs) of Visalia, CA. A six-round super bantamweight clash features Alexis De la Cerda Landin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Federal Way, WA versus Sharone Carter (14-9-1, 3 KOs) of Saint Louis, MO.

Additionally, Vancouver, Canada-based Joseph Brown (4-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL takes on Ezequiel Duran (4-0, 1 KO) of Amarillo, TX in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Jursly Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) of the Netherlands, by way of Curacao, and Omaha, NE-based Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (3-1, 2 KOs) meet in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In the 12-round main event, live on Prime Video, Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) returns after his fight with Tim Tszyu last March, against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT. Fundora puts his unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles on the line.

In the 10-round co-main event, Jesus Ramos Jr (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ and Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina go toe-to-toe at super welterweight. Kicking off the telecast, Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ and Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight.