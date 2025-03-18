Subscribe
Freudis Rojas vs Maurice Lee among bouts added to Fundora-Booker undercard

Also on the Fundora vs Booker non-televised undercard: Alberto Mora Garcia faces Viktor Slavinskyi, Robert Guerrero takes on Sean Armas, and more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Freudis Rojas celebrates his victory after defeating Saul Bustos in their boxing match
Freudis Rojas celebrates his victory over Saul Bustos in their boxing match at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX, on September 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

The bout between Freudis Rojas and Maurice Lee, along with other matchups, has been added to the non-televised undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker. The event takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on March 22. The pair square off in an eight-round contest at welterweight.

Unbeaten Freudis Rojas (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year following two successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last April, the Las Vegas native scored a unanimous decision against Walter Cordoba. Last January, the 26-year-old southpaw similarly defeated Cristian Baez.

Maurice Lee (15-1-2, 6 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 and aims for his seventh win in a row. The 33-year-old southpaw from Covina, CA stopped Les Byfield in the second round last January.

Also confirmed for the Fundora vs Booker undercard is an eight-round super featherweight showdown between Mexico’s Alberto Mora Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) and LA-based Viktor Slavinskyi (15-3-1, 7 KOs) of Ukraine. As well, Robert Guerrero (5-0, 2 KOs) of San Jose, CA and Sean Armas (6-1, 3 KOs) of Pomona, CA go head-to-head in a four-rounder at lightweight.

A four-round super bantamweight bout pits Brayan Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, AZ against Justin Marquez (5-1, 4 KOs) of Visalia, CA. A six-round super bantamweight clash features Alexis De la Cerda Landin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Federal Way, WA versus Sharone Carter (14-9-1, 3 KOs) of Saint Louis, MO.

Additionally, Vancouver, Canada-based Joseph Brown (4-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL takes on Ezequiel Duran (4-0, 1 KO) of Amarillo, TX in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Jursly Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) of the Netherlands, by way of Curacao, and Omaha, NE-based Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (3-1, 2 KOs) meet in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In the 12-round main event, live on Prime Video, Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) returns after his fight with Tim Tszyu last March, against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT. Fundora puts his unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles on the line.

In the 10-round co-main event, Jesus Ramos Jr (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ and Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina go toe-to-toe at super welterweight. Kicking off the telecast, Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ and Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

