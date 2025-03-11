Jesus Ramos faces Guido Emmanuel Schramm in new Fundora vs Booker co-feature

Jesus Ramos has a new opponent for his next fight on March 22, as Guido Emmanuel Schramm replaces Kevin Salgado. The contest serves as the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker, live on Prime Video. The event takes place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, with the bout scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Making his second ring appearance of the year, Ramos (22-1, 17 KOs) from Casa Grande, Arizona, targets his third straight victory. The 24-year-old southpaw returns to the ring after stopping former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in the eighth round in February.

Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) from Argentina is coming off two defeats in a row. The Los Angeles-based 29-year-old was knocked out by Vladimir Hernandez in the sixth round last June and dropped a majority decision to Johan Gonzalez in November 2023.

Premier Boxing Champions announced the change in the co-main event on Monday, stating that the originally scheduled Kevin Salgado was forced to withdraw from the fight.

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL faces Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT. Coachella-based Fundora defends his unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles.

Also on the card, Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) from Glendale, AZ meets Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) from Cleveland, OH. The pair battle it out at middleweight.