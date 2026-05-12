Francesca Hennessy faces Aurora De Persio in co-feature to Azim vs Claggett

Francesca Hennessy faces Aurora De Persio on May 30 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. The contest serves as the co-feature to Azim vs Claggett, live on BBC Two and BBC Player. Hennessy puts her WBC Silver bantamweight title on the line.

Hennessy (8-0, 1 KO) of England makes the first defense of her belt after defeating Ellie Bouttell by decision in January.

De Persio (8-1, 3 KOs) of Italy aims for her sixth win in a row, having defeated Chloe Elizabeth Smith by third-round TKO last June.

“I’m really excited to be back fighting on the BBC,” Hennessy said. “The support has been unbelievable and every time I fight, I want to put on a big performance for everyone watching at home and in the arena.”

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“This is another important test for me. I’ve always wanted to challenge myself against good opponents because that’s what will prepare me for world title fights.”

“I know what I want to achieve in this sport and every fight is another step towards becoming world champion. I’m staying focused, improving every camp and I can’t wait to put on a show on May 30.”

Claggett vs Azim undercard

Also announced for the Claggett vs Azim undercard is a welterweight bout between defending English champion Joel Kodua (11-0, 3 KOs) and challenger Will Harrison (8-0-2).

Plus, Albania’s Juergen Uldedaj (21-1, 8 KOs) defends his IBO cruiserweight belt against Muhsin Cason (14-0, 11 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland.

The preliminary action features heavyweights Ergal Elezaj (5-0, 1 KO) and Derrick Osadolor (0-1) in separate bouts, featherweight Abdul Khan (14-0, 3 KOs), welterweight Oscar McCracken (5-0), lightweight Saqib Mehmood (2-0), and bantamweight Vijayraj Karia (6-0, 1 KO).

Their respective opponents, along with the finalized fight card, are expected to be announced shortly.

The main event is a super lightweight bout between unbeaten British-Pakistani Adam Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) and former title challenger Steve Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) of Canada.